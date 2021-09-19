Atlético-MG beats Sport 3-0 with goals from Hulk and Diego Costa and remains calm in the lead

Atlético-MG won the vice-lantern Sport by 3-0 easily this Saturday, in Mineirão, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Diego Costa and Hulk opened the way for the triumph of Alvinegro, which solved the match in the 1st half. In additions to the complementary step, Vargas closed the account hitting a penalty.

The result is excellent for Rooster, who remains calm in the lead of Serie A and continues his series of 13 matches without defeat in Brasileirão.

The last time Atlético lost a game in the event was against saints, still in June.

The triumph also gives a boost to the team from Minas Gerais before next Tuesday’s clash against palm trees, at Allianz Parque, for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol.

Hulk and Diego Costa celebrate Atlético-MG’s goal over Sport Fernando Moreno/Agif/Gazeta Press

Championship status

With the result, Atlético-MG will 45 points and remains loose in the lead, the 7 points of palm trees.

Sport, in turn, continues with 17 stitches and is in 19th (penultimate) placing in the championship.

The guys: Diego Costa and Hulk

The veteran duo simply solved the game in the 1st half this Saturday.

On minute 35, Diego Costa appeared very well positioned in the area and scored with a header.

15 minutes later, Hulk received it from Guilherme Arana and dropped a left leg bomb to widen.

The two players are clearly way above the level of Brazilian football and lie down and roll on the field.

Cuca left the two on the field until 15 of the 2nd time, and then replaced both already thinking about the Libertadores.

Bad: Sport’s Defense

Sport’s defense, which curiously is one of the best in Brasileirão, gave a show of horrors this Saturday.

In the 1st goal at Atletico, Diego Costa went up completely free with his head in the small area to open the score.

Minutes later, Hayner made a gross mistake when he started playing and gave it to Arana, who played for Hulk to expand.

The triplet of mistakes came in the second half, when Rafael Thyere got his hand on the ball and made the penalty, giving Vargas the chance to make it 3-0.

How did this one not come in?

Before Atlético-MG opened the scoreboard, Mineirão witnessed an incredible move, in which Sport’s goalkeeper Maílson performed a miracle and even saw the ball “walk” almost over the line before the red-black defense moved the danger. Coach Cuca despaired that no one had arrived to push him inside.

upcoming games

Atlético-MG returns to the field on Tuesday, against palm trees, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia), by the Libertadores Conmebol.

Sport only plays on the other Sunday (26), against the strength, at 6:15 pm, by the Brazilian championship.

Datasheet

Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Sport

GOALS: Atlético-MG: Diego Costa [35′], Hulk [45+1′] and Vargas [90+9′]

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan (Nathan), Tchê Tchê and Zaracho; Hulk (Vargas), Keno (Nacho Fernández) and Diego Costa (Eduardo Sasha) Technician: Cuca

SPORT: Mailson; Hayner, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão Silva (Barcia), Hernanes (Ronaldo Henrique) and Everton Felipe (Thiago Neves); Paulinho Moccelin, Mikael (Everaldo) and Tréllez (André) Technician: Gustavo Florentín