Atlético x Sport: click and follow the match live for the Campeonato Brasileiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Claudio Rezende/Itatiaia



Atlético follows the campaign in search of the title of the Brazilian Championship this Saturday (18), at 7 pm, against Sport, in Mineirão. The Rooster will have news. Coach Cuca returns to the squad with three forwards, with Diego Costa starting for the first time. The shirt 19 had entered during the matches against Red Bull Bragantino (Brazilian) and Fluminense (Copa do Brasil).

The other novelty in the rooster lineup is Keno, which has also been coming in during the last matches and will now start among the 11.

Thinking about the duel against Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, next Tuesday, Cuca spared midfielder Nacho Fernández and forward Vargas, who are on the bench.

Galo has two absences for this Saturday’s match: right-back Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair, both suspended for the third yellow card. Guga and Tchê Tchê were chosen to start among the holders.

Athletic x Sport

Athletic: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê and Zaracho; Hulk, Keno and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

Sport: Mailson; Hayner, Sabino, Rafael Thyere and Sander; Marcao, Everton Felipe and Hernanes; Paulinho Moccelin, Tréllez and Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín

Reason: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 18, 2021, Saturday at 7:00 pm

Location: Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Péricles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)