Attack doesn’t work and City is 0-0 with Southampton for English

Manchester City hosted Southampton, today (18), in a duel valid for the fifth round of the English Championship and could not overcome the good marking of the visitors, getting 0-0. The game was marked by interventions by the VAR for both sides.

With a game proposal that worked well from the start, Southampton came close to opening the score. At 14 minutes into the second half, the referee awarded a penalty for the visiting team and sent Walker off, but the move was revised and the card and penalty were void.

At the end of the game, Manchester City even hit the net with Sterling, taking advantage of a rebound, but the assistant scored an offside.

With the result, Manchester City reaches 10 points after five games in the Premier League and is the second place – a position they can lose until the end of the round. Southampton, with four points, has not yet won in the competition and is 15th.

Visitor tagging works

After a tight start to the game, in the first fifteen minutes, it was up to the visiting team to give emotion to the match, creating the first good chance. Ward-Prowse took a poisonous foul from the right wing, the ball passed by everyone and bounced in front of Ederson, who managed to make a great save and avoid the goal. From then on, City woke up.

In three minutes, the owners of the house lost two good chances. First, at 21, Walker crossed to Gundogan. The midfielder rose free to head, but sent it over the goal. At 23, Grealish played on the left and crossed low, as far as Sterling. Before the attacker, however, Bednarek warded off the danger.

City continued on top. In the 25th minute, Sterling received it from Grealish inside the area and knocked it out. Two minutes later, Gabriel Jesus was thrown on the right and crossed low, but Bernardo Silva could not complete.

At 40 minutes, Gabriel Jesus himself lost a great chance. The Brazilian striker was fired into the area by Grealish, but headed over the goal. So, even insistent, City was not efficient in front of a well-marked by the visitors and the zero did not leave the scoreboard in the first 45 minutes.

VAR in action

Well posted on the field, Southampton almost opened the scoring after 8 minutes into the second half. Taking advantage of a miss on City’s ball, Adams advanced and hit from the edge of the area. The ball passed close to Ederson’s goal.

City responded two minutes later in a corner kick. Gundogan hit the second post and Aké won the opposing defense, but headed out.

In the 14th minute, another error by City in the ball. Armstrong took advantage of the leftovers, entered the area and took Rúben Dias out of the game. Before kicking, he was taken down by Walker and the referee awarded a penalty. The bid was reviewed by the VAR, who nullified the infraction and the red card that had been shown to the City defender.

Southampton started scaring again in the 31st minute, but stopped on goalkeeper Ederson. After a good exchange of passes from the visiting team, Armstrong finished inside the area and the Brazilian made a good defense.

There was still time for excitement at the end of the game. After a cross in the area, Foden couldn’t finish and McCarthy made a good save. Sterling completed to the goal on the rebound. However, the English forward was offside and the goal was disallowed after review by the VAR.

The zero remained until the end of the game and Manchester City had a streak of three victories in the interrupted competition.

next round

In the next game, City visit Chelsea, in the rerun of the last European Champions League final. The duel is scheduled for next Saturday (25), at 8:30 am (GMT).

Southampton, in turn, plays on Sunday (26), at home, against Wolverhampton, at 10 am (GMT).