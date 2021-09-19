Attacks in Afghan city leaves dead and wounded | World

At least two people died and another 19 were injured on Saturday (18) in several bombings in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to an official responsible for hospitals and various local media outlets.

At least two bombs targeted Taliban security force vehicles, according to those sources. These were the first recorded casualty attacks since Islamists announced their rule on 7 September.

A Health Department official in Nangarhar State, whose capital is Jalalabad, said there were three dead and 18 injured in the attacks. The local press reports two dead.

The attacks have not been claimed so far.

A photo taken at the scene and received by AFP shows a green police vehicle bearing the Taliban flag, its hood deformed and almost vertical, amidst the rubble.

Jalalabad is the bastion of members of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, rivals of the Taliban and who have already claimed the bloody bombing that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport in late August.

Since foreign troops left the country on Aug. 30, there have been no major acts of violence in Afghanistan. At the same time, the Taliban have pledged to bring peace and stability back after 40 years of wars, crises and political turmoil.

This Saturday, hours before these attacks, K-12 schools reopened their doors in Afghanistan, but there were no female students or teachers. The Taliban allowed access only to boys, much to the chagrin of UNICEF, which called for “girls not to be left out.”

The Ministry of Education announced on Friday that “all men, teachers and students” in elementary and secondary education could return to classes, without making any reference to teachers or students. The decision covers students aged 13 to 18 years.

Women retain the right to study at university, but must cover themselves with an abaya – a tunic that extends to their feet – and a hijab or veil, and the courses take place as far as possible, without mixing men and women.

Girls also go to kindergarten and elementary school separately from boys, and some teachers continue to exercise their profession.

Since returning to power in August, the Taliban has tried to reassure Afghans and the international community that women’s rights will be respected.

These statements, however, are not reflected in the decisions of the new Executive, in which there is no woman. The international community and Afghans fear the same situation as when the insurgents ruled between 1996 and 2001 will occur.

At that time, the Islamic movement promoted an especially repressive policy against women, who were prohibited from working, studying, playing sports and walking alone in the street.

In the last 20 years, the number of schools in the country has tripled and the number of boys and girls in school went from one million to 9.5 million, according to the UN agency.

A month after the Taliban seized Kabul and chaotic evacuations of thousands of Afghans and foreigners, the US military acknowledged on Friday that it had killed ten innocent civilians in a “tragic” mistake by targeting a vehicle believed to be loaded with explosives on 29 August.

In total, more than 71,000 Afghan and Pakistani civilians have died in the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Also on Friday, the UN Security Council renewed for six months its political mission in Afghanistan, aimed at promoting peace and stability. The Taliban did not oppose the UN presence.