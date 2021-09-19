auction offers more than 1,500 properties with up to 74% discount

Banco do Brasil is making available in its auction more than 1,500 properties with up to 74% discount throughout the country. Offers can be made until September 30, either by auction or directly.

Among the properties at auction are apartments, condominium houses, farms, farms, farms, houses, condominium lots, commercial hall, buildings and sheds. On the website, the buyer can filter the options to find the desired property, choosing by purpose, type of property, value, situation, type of sale, debts, visits, among others.

The properties are distributed among Acre, Amazonas, Alagoas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sergipe, São Paulo and Tocantins.

Starting bids range from R$5,837 to R$23,735,933. The lowest bid is for a two-bedroom house, 50.62 M², located in Penaforte, Ceará; and the highest bid is for a commercial building with 1031.64 M² of land area, 3035.51 M² of built area, located in Brasília, Distrito Federal.

In addition to the value offered, the properties have a discount of 3% on top of the value offered, for payments made in cash. Payment can also be paid in up to 12 installments without interest.

The auction is carried out 100% online, in a partnership between Banco do Brasil and the Reseale real estate outlet. Interested parties should access the Seu Imóvel BB portal and apply the filters according to interest.

Stay tuned: it is important to check the situation of the properties, as some are in lawsuits, debts, occupied and even rented. In some properties it is also allowed to visit.