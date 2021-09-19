Auxiliar do Botafogo talks about Rafael: ‘We’re taking it easy, he needs to be whole’

The technical assistant Luís Fernando Flores talked about the first week of Rafael at the Botafogo. The newly hired right-back, who trained for the first time last Tuesday, is in a re-adaptation period and trains “more on the physical part”, according to Flores. The assistant also highlighted that the player will “help a lot” and that “at the right time”, he will play.

– Rafael is undergoing a period of readaptation, he is training more in the physical part little by little. We know he’s a very important player, he’ll help us a lot, but we’ve been calm with him so he can come at the right time. As well as he will help us, he will be a player very much in demand for the quality he has – said Luís Fernando Flores, who also added.

– So, he has to be well, he has to be whole, well prepared to, God willing, live up to everyone’s expectations. We’re taking it easy on him. You can rest assured that, at the right time, he will come and, for sure, help us a lot – he concluded.

Although he still doesn’t have a date for his debut, Rafael’s name has already appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). Thus, he is already regularized to enter the field by Botafogo.

It is noteworthy, however, that Rafael asked for two weeks to have time to prepare and resume the rhythm to be able to play on the field. The new No. 7 of Botafogo has not been on the field since May, when he was still a player for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Now, Botafogo travels to Alagoas, where they face CSA, at Estádio Rei Pelé, at 19:00, next Thursday.