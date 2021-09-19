Average Gasoline Price Rises High for 7 Weeks – News

The average price of regular gasoline in Brazil has increased for 7 weeks in a row, according to data released weekly by the National Agency for Petroleum, Biofuels and Natural Gas (ANP).

In the week of July 18th to 24th, the average price of gasoline in the country was R$5,833. Then, in the week of July 25th to 31st, it dropped to R$5,822. Since then, the value has risen until reaching the last average published: R$ 6.076, between the 12th and 18th of this month.

See below the weekly average of gasoline in Brazil, according to a survey by the ANP:

– July 25th to 31st: R$5,822

– August 1st to 7th: R$ 5.853

– August 8th to 14th: R$5,866

– August 15th to 21st: R$ 5.955

– August 22nd to 28th: ​​BRL 5.982

– August 29th to September 4th: R$ 6,007

– September 5th to 11th: BRL 6,059

– September 12th to 18th: R$ 6,076

Since it started to increase uninterruptedly, the average high for regular gasoline in Brazil is 4.26% in 7 weeks.

The value exceeds R$7 at some stations since the end of August. In addition, three states have the average price of gasoline at more than R$7, as in Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Acre.

Filling a tank is BRL 80 more expensive

This means that, in the week of September 12th to 18th, filling a 50 liter tank cost, on average, R$ 303.80. In the last days of 2020, with the average cost of gasoline at R$ 4.483, the value would be R$ 224.15. The difference is R$79.65. The increase in the tank of gasoline from the end of 2020 to the week mentioned is 35.53%, on average. The value is much higher than the accumulated inflation in that period.

Measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the general increase in prices from January to August was 5.67%.

Therefore, the increase in the value of gasoline is equivalent to almost 7 times the general increase in prices, which has demanded from the Central Bank successive increases in the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is at 5.25% per year.