Bagnaia cut five points off Quartararo’s MotoGP lead

Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo were the first two on the podium at Misano (Photo: AFP)

Fabio Quartararo still has a situation beyond comfortable, but Francesco Bagnaia has once again managed to take out his rival’s advantage at the top of the World Drivers’ leaderboard. With the victory at the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini, the second in a row for the Torino rider, the two are now separated by 48 points.

With the victory at Misano, Bagnaia reduced Fabio’s lead by another five points. Still, the Yamaha rider’s situation is quite comfortable. Although he cannot close the World Cup account at the GP of the Americas, the next stop in the championship, the advantage is still quite large.

With four GPs left to finish the championship, one hundred points will still be awarded, which keeps Joan Mir, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller alive in the fray. 110 goals behind Quartararo, Brad Binder is sixth, ahead of Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Marc Márquez and Miguel Oliveira.

Jorge Martín has 71 points in the championship and is in 11th place, followed by Takaaki Nakagami, Álex Rins and Pol Espargaró. Featured in Misano, Enea Bastianini reached 61 points and is 15th in the table.

Álex Márquez is right behind, with Franco Morbidelli, Iker Lecuona, Danilo Petrucci, Luca Marini, Valentino Rossi, Stefan Bradl, Michele Pirro, Dani Pedrosa, Lorenzo Savadori and Tito Rabat complete the list of 26 drivers who have scored so far.

In the Constructors’ World Championship, Ducati leads with 275 points, 13 more than Yamaha. Suzuki have third place, ahead of KTM, Honda and Aprilia.

At the Team World Championship, Yamaha has 329 points, just three more than Ducati. Suzuki is third in the table, with Pramac, KTM, Honda, LCR, Aprilia, Avintia, Tech3 and SRT completing the list of 11 participants.

MotoGP returns to the tracks on October 3rd for the GP of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

