Bagnaia pulls “red armada” in Misano to try to brake Quartararo

The “red armada” teamed up to try to make life difficult for Fabio Quartararo in Misano. World Cup leader, the Frenchman already has 53 points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, who, in order to stay alive in the MotoGP title dispute, has not only to take advantage of the good moment he is experiencing in 2021, but also to hope for a helping hand from his teammates. Ducati.

This Saturday (18th), Pecco did what he was supposed to do: he spiked 1min31s065 and secured the pole-position of the San Marino and Riviera de Rimini GP, repeating the result obtained last week in Aragon, as he doubled up with Jack Miller and saw Fourth, only third.

Francesco Bagnaia won the second pole in a row this year (Photo: AFP)

But if Fabio paid at MotorLand for an error in tire pressure, this time the concern is different. ²/3 of the second row is also formed by Ducati riders: Jorge Martín comes out in fourth, with Johann Zarco in fifth. In other words, the Nice pilot is practically the filling of a sandwich with beetroot bread.

In addition to being surrounded by bikes more powerful than the YZR-M1, Fabio also needs to keep an eye on Pecco’s good form. The Italian himself recognizes that he lacked serenity at times, but has been in a positive phase since returning from vacation.

“This year, we lost our composure a little bit on occasions. We did three or four races where I was fine, but something always happened. But since the first race in Austria, I’m perfect with everything,” said Bagnaia. “Here we don’t touch the bike’s setup very little. As it rained, we weren’t able to do many laps with the tires used to make changes. In addition, we also had some things to test, but everything went perfectly”, he continued.

The VR46 Pilot Academy member admitted that he expected a better start to the classification, but on the second attempt he did better than expected.

“I expected the quick lap to be 31s0. On the first try, I was slow, with 31s6, and it cost me a bit. Then I just let the front wheel work, I pushed a lot and everything went much better than on the first try. I always learn things and that is very good”, he pointed out.

Jack Miller was surprised by the good result at Misano (Photo: Ducati)

Just like last week, Bagnaia and Quartararo showed similar rhythms in training. And Pecco points out that he hardly needed to touch Desmosedici.

“In Aragon, Fabio was also very strong. I think, together with Marc, the three of us had the best rhythm. In the race, it seems that he had a problem with the tire pressure, which is something that happens when you run in traffic,” he recalled. “We have a good pace, I didn’t have to do anything different to be fast, just constant with the used tyre. We have a few things to look at. We lost a session because of the rain, but we can adjust something in tomorrow’s warm-up”, he stressed.

From what was seen in practice, Quartararo’s biggest weakness is on the wet track, but even so, Pecco is rooting for a race with sun and firm weather.

“I prefer it to be a dry run. In the wet, it’s always easier to make mistakes. In water, there is no grip on this asphalt”, he warned. “I wanted to have a good fight with Fabio. He’s always very tough and I’d like to fight him, but if I can leave, escape and win alone, I think I’d like more”, he added.

0s249 faster than Bagnaia, Miller took second place on the grid and left more than satisfied, as he did not expect this kind of performance.

“I’m very excited about my result in today’s classification. And also surprised. My first attempt with the soft tire didn’t go particularly well, and when I went out for the second one, I got the yellow flag on the first lap,” he reported. “I was nervous because I thought I wouldn’t have enough time to try again. Fortunately, I managed to pass before the checkered flag and finish the second lap with a very good time”, he continued.

Fabio Quartararo will come out in third and Misano (Photo: AFP)

“Now we’ll have to work on the data we’ve collected on the TL4 to see where we can still improve, but overall I’m confident for the race,” he warned.

Fabio made the fastest lap in 1min31s367 and finished third, 0s302 behind Pecco. After qualifying, the World Cup leader explained that he has suffered from a lack of power, but stressed that this is not a concern for the race.

“Lately, on some corners, especially on this circuit, we lack a little more power. We are at the maximum,” said Quartararo. “It’s something very strange, because with second or third gear, we usually have a power margin, but we’ve reached a moment when we don’t have anything but. I can’t do anything, I’m at the limit and it’s hard to do more than that”, he pointed out.

“It’s something we have to work on very well. We have to see why we lack this power compared to the others”, he warned. “But the pace is very good. It’s a mode where we don’t need all the power. Right now, we have a really good feeling with the tires and the bike. In Q2, we made a change on the second outing that went very well and I’m curious to see how it will be with the new tire tomorrow, but our pace is very good and I feel comfortable in that regard,” he said.

In the view of the Yamaha holder, the pace he showed in training is stronger than that of the others, but the presence of so many Ducati in the surroundings worries a little.

“In terms of pace, we’re a little better, but that’s when we’re alone on the track. Tomorrow, with the red armada that I have in front and behind, we will see what happens”, he considered. “The race here is very long. Last year I made mistakes so I won’t repeat them. I want to take my time, as 27 laps are a lot”, he pondered.

Johann Zarco also showed good pace in San Marino (Photo: AFP)

“In the end, it’s a race for us to be okay, not to look at others. We have a good pace and I’m comfortable on the bike. The important thing is to be focused and do our work without being worried about one or the other”, he concluded.

The youngest among Ducati’s pointer drivers, Jorge Martín is not confident about fighting for the podium at Misano.

“It would be better if the first corner were further away. What I do best is traction with second, third and fourth gear, but here we come to the curve in second”, he explained. “I can stay in the top-4 or 5 for most of the race, but in the last ten laps I won’t be on the podium. I have to see the data from Bagnaia, but I don’t have the rhythm to be beyond the top-6”, he assured.

“Pecco has a very good rhythm, he has a plus in braking. Miller and Zarco are doing well in that regard. I’m a little more sensitive in relation to wheel locks, I don’t like going over the limit, but Pecco, on the other hand, makes a difference when I pick it up when braking,” he pointed out.

Despite the many Ducati up front, Martín doesn’t believe that this is not the time to think of a strategy and stated that he will only help Pecco in the fight for the title in the last race of the year.

“For me, this is not the time to be in a strategy of this type. I’m not that strong. I’m a Ducati driver, but I’m on another team”, he assessed. “I’ll only help Pecco if I get to Valencia in the last race, with title options, and I have the pace to help him. I think now he has to do his Worlds”, he defended.

More economical in words, Johann Zarco was satisfied with the day, but he has the biggest caveat in the physical issue, as he has already scheduled a surgery to treat the compartment syndrome after the GP of San Marino and Riviera de Rimini.

“Today was a good day”, summarized Zarco. “Starting in the second row will be very important. I’m recovering my confidence in the bike and that will be fundamental, as well as the start and remaining in the top group”, he stated.

Who left the classification disappointed was Suzuki. Álex Rins and Joan Mir showed good rhythms in training, but ended up suffering in the definition of the grid.

Alex was 0s952 slower than Bagnaia and, therefore, will only start in ninth. What didn’t worry that much, as Suzuki usually does well in recovery tests.

“The TL3 and TL4 went really well for me, I felt really good with the bike and my lap times were strong too”, he said. “Tomorrow will be really unpredictable. It can be wet or dry or something in the way! But I feel ready to fight. We are in the third row and ninth place is good, especially if it’s in the dry, where I feel very confident”, he pointed out.

“I gave it my all during qualifying, but in the end we have difficulty in this area and we are far from pole. All the riders are close and we’ve seen a lot of crashes these two days so we’ll need to be careful. If it’s wet, it turns into a lottery, but if it’s not dry, it can be an interesting fight”, he predicted.

Álex Rins was ninth, but was satisfied (Photo: Suzuki)

Kidney’s partner, Joan Mir was only 11th, but mostly due to a communication problem between him and Suzuki.

“The classification, honestly, was a shame,” Mir lamented. “I think today, once again, we had the potential to fight for pole position, we’re too fast at the moment to be able to fight for that, but realistically I think the second row was now where we were able to do it,” he said. .

“But we had some problems with the front tire on the first exit, with the front of the bike, I don’t know if it was the pressure, we have to analyze it. And then, when we changed the tire, it had the message ‘box’ on the dashboard. It was all around the exit lap, so I decided to stop because I didn’t know if there was something wrong with the tire or if a mechanic had a problem”, he reported. “I decided to stop, but the message wasn’t right, it was simply the wrong message, and that conditioned the entire classification. I’m very disappointed, but I know the team will understand what happened and we’ll solve the problem”, he guaranteed.

Asked how the error happened, Mir explained that Suzuki didn’t realize it had sent the message.

“It’s a message the team puts on the bike, but they didn’t realize it was there. It’s a shame as it’s not a ‘have a pilot following’ message. If you don’t have any problems, you continue. But, in this case, when they ‘box’, it’s because you have to go to the pits”, he pointed out. “It was a shame, but I think the team is also disappointed with this mistake, and I completely understand their situation as it is obviously not my fault, but I trust that we will have a solution. Sometimes I make mistakes, so they can make mistakes too, it’s not a problem. We will try to solve and compensate tomorrow, as we are not in our realistic position here at Misano”, concluded.

The start for the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini MotoGP is scheduled for 9 am (GMT) on Sunday (19). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.