Bagnaia resists Quartararo and wins at Misano. Bastianini goes to the podium

Francesco Bagnaia once again did not have an easy life in MotoGP. After suffering against Marc Márquez last week, at the Aragon GP, ​​this time it was Fabio Quartararo who made it difficult for the Italian to race at Misano. In the end, Pecco managed to hold off his rival, despite the worn tire, to win the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini and stay alive in the fight for the title.

It was Bagnaia’s second victory in a row, the Italian’s first two in the premier class at the Worlds. Fourth, though, he tried an incredible reaction, but he couldn’t and took second place at Misano, recovering from his stumble in the last stage.

Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo finished in the top-2 at Misano (Photo: AFP)

The big surprise of the day closed the podium. Enea Bastianini started 12th, made several risky overtakes and finished third. It was the reigning Moto2 champion’s first podium in MotoGP.

Marc Márquez finished fourth, followed by Jack Miller. Joan Mir was sixth after losing a position for exceeding track limits. Pol Espargaró was seventh, joined by Aleix Espargaró, Brad Binder and Takaaki Nakagami to finish off the top-10 at Misano.

With 14 stages completed in the 2021 season, Quartararo has 234 points, 48 ​​more than Bagnaia. Mir is third in the table, followed by Zarco and Miller.

MotoGP returns to the tracks on October 3rd for the GP of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

Find out how the MotoGP San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP went:

The excitement in MotoGP started even before the start. On a cloudy Sunday, rain hit Rimini right after the Moto2 race, but the drops did not fall at a steady pace, which only added to the suspense. Still, it was a hot day, with the temperature reaching 26°C and the asphalt hitting the 29°C mark. The wind speed was 10 km/h.

The sky was not the most inviting in Misano (Photo: Reproduction)

The rain, however, was not the only point of difficulty. Moto2 riders reported a drop in track grip, which could interfere with tire choice.

As always, Michelin took soft, medium and hard shoes, with the butts all in asymmetrical construction, with the toughest rubber on the right side to match the Misano configuration, which has ten curves to the right and six to the left. In the case of a wet track, the choice would be between soft and medium, also with only the fronts with a symmetrical profile.

At the exit of the boxes, the choice of shoes was varied. Most riders opted for tough fronts, but Andrea Dovizioso, Takaaki Nakagami, Aleix Espargaró, Álex Rins, Valentino Rossi, Michele Pirro and Jorge Martín put the midfielders. For the rear, the choice was more divided: Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, Maverick Viñales, Enea Bastianini, Iker Lecuona, Nakagami, Jack Miller, Pirro, Francesco Bagnaia, Álex Márquez, Martín and Marc Márquez were on soft slicks, with the others opting for middleweight in Misano.

When the start came, the 25,000 people present on the Emilia-Romagna track followed Bagnaia to maintain the lead, with Quartararo briefly passing Miller to take second place. Jorge Martín came out very well, but lost fourth to Marc Márquez at turn 4.

Bagnaia started well and kept the lead at Misano (Video: MotoGP)

Miller soon responded and passed Quartararo to take second place, but even on the first lap Pecco managed to put in a very strong pace to get more than 1s away from Ducati’s teammate.

At the end of the initial round, Martín passed Márquez to be fourth, still close to Quartararo. Aleix Espargaró appeared in the sequence to also place the six-time champion in a corner.

On the following lap, Martín passed Quartararo for third place. The Frenchman even gave the change, but he lost again. In turn 4, Fabio took the podium position once more. Jorge attacked at eight, but got the answer almost immediately. Meters later, the Spaniard crashed in 14th and returned to the race only in 24th.

Martín crashed while chasing Quartararo (Video: MotoGP)

On the fifth of 27 laps scheduled for Misano, Bagnaia was leading with a 1s241 advantage over Miller, who also had more than 1s ahead of Quartararo. Aleix was fourth, with Marc Márquez, Bastianini, Rins, Pol Espargaró, Mir and Pirro closing the top-10.

Aleix tried to attack Marc, but the Honda rider held fourth place. Afterwards, the Aprilia starter made a mistake at turn 8 and, to make matters worse, was passed by Bastianini, who was doing very well.

On the next lap, at the same Quercia, turn 8, Enea passed Marc Márquez to take fourth place. The 23-year-old has a 2019 Ducati, a bike known for being difficult in corners.

Also climbing was Kidneys. On lap 7, the Spaniard passed Aleix Espargaró to place himself in sixth, 0s4 behind Marc. The other brother Espargaró also lost a post in the sequence, being surpassed by Mir.

Zarco was later punished with a long lap for cutting the stretch between turns 1 and 2. The Frenchman was 11th, 10s017 behind Bagnaia.

On lap 8, Miller missed and slipped off the track at turn 13, allowing Bagnaia to go further. Third, Quartararo made the same blunder and ended up distancing himself a bit from the Australian as well.

Miller and Quartararo missed the same on lap 8 (Video: MotoGP)

Martín’s Sunday was even worse to follow, as he had to complete a long lap as he also cut a path between the first two corners. The same punishment, by the way, was applied to Luca Marini for cutting the first corner.

With a strong pace, Bastianini was cutting the advantage of Quartararo, but the driver from Nice had almost 2s5 of advantage.

Martín’s passage through the long lap, however, was not the only punishment. The Spaniard had to return to the longest stretch of the track as he cut a path at turn 1. Before complying, however, Jorge ended the race and returned to the Pramac pits.

Gradually, Fabio was arriving in Miller. With 15 laps to go, the two were apart by 0s3, but were well ahead of Bastianini.

Quartararo overtook Miller to take second place (Video: MotoGP)

On a day of numerous warnings for drivers to respect the limits of the track, the first to be punished for this was Andrea Dovizioso. Debuting in SRT, the Italian had to complete the long lap.

On turn 14, Quartararo stuck Miller in turns 4 and 5 and put the inside on 6 to take second place. Further back, Rins passed Marc and moved up to fifth, 0s302 behind Bastianini.

Minutes later, Iker Lecuona said goodbye to the race after a crash at turn 4 at Misano.

Once in the lead, Quartararo soon pulled away from Miller, while Rins was keen to catch up with Bastianini further back.

Coming in great performance, Enea set the fastest lap of the race in 1min32s314 and began to approach Miller. With ten laps to go, the two were 1s4 apart.

Bastianini then gained even more peace of mind as Rins crashed into turn 1. The year has not been an easy one for the Spaniard.

Álex Rins retired after suffering a fall (Photo: Reproduction)

Much slower, Miller watched Bastianini get closer and closer. With nine laps to go, the Avintia driver was already 0.242 behind Jack. Also coming fast was Quartararo, but the difference to Bagnaia was still 1s8.

On lap 19, Bastianini put Jack on turn 8 and took advantage of the 13 to take the lead, without giving his rival a chance to retaliate.

Meanwhile, Quartararo was pulling up to Bagnaia, promising to encourage the end of the race in Misano. With only seven laps left, the two were separated by 1s277.

Fourthraro’s pursuit continued intense at Misano and, with five laps to go, Bagnaia’s lead dropped to less than 1s for the first time. Bastianini was isolated in third, against Miller, Marc Márquez and Aleix Espargaró. On the next spin, Mir took sixth place from Aleix. Pol was the eighth.

In the lead, Pecco appeared to have a very worn rear tire. The Italian from Torino had soft shoes in the back of the Desmosedici, against the midfielder from Quartararo on the YZR-M1.

The difference between the hands continued to decrease. They reached the penultimate lap, separated by 0s345, but Quartararo had no effective chance of attacking. Even if it was faster.

Quartararo stuck in Bagnaia at the end of the race (Photo: Reproduction)

The two opened the final lap separated by 0s262 and it was notable that Fabio had the best traction of the two. Pecco, then, quickened his pace and managed to get away a little, in a nice defense of the Italian.

Bagnaia managed to win with a 0s364 advantage over Quartararo, with Bastianini completing the podium at Misano. Marc Márquez was fourth, followed by Joan Mir, but the Suzuki driver was punished for exceeding the track limits and saw Jack Miller promoted to the position.

MotoGP 2021, GP of San Marino and Riviera of Rimini, Misano, Final: