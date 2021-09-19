Bahia registers three new cases of Haff’s disease

Three new cases of Haff disease were confirmed in Bahia, according to information from the State Health Department (Sesab).
The information was released last Thursday (16).
According to the agency, 21 cases were reported, three discarded and two others are under investigation.
No details were given about the municipalities where the new cases arose.
Historic
On September 10, Sesab had already confirmed 13 cases of the disease.Altogether, 16 cases were registered in 2021 in the state.
Haff’s disease has the following symptoms:
- extreme muscle pain and stiffness, chest pain, in addition to shortness of breath, numbness and loss of strength throughout the body, which can cause kidney failure.
People with the disease have coffee-colored urine, caused by the elevation of the CPK enzyme, associated with the ingestion of fish.
