Barbara Evans talks about fetal death: ‘The body itself absorbs’ – Entertainment

Barbara Evans used social media to talk about death of one of the waiting babies. On Thursday (16), the model who was pregnant with twins, after performing an invitro fertilization, revealed the little heart of one of them stopped beating.

“People are asking me how it (the fetus) is removed. It is not removed, because until the third month, the baby does not have bone yet. The body itself absorbs, turns like a jelly. And then, only later in the third month, the bone develops. So, the body absorbs it,” he explained. “No need to do anything, I don’t feel anything. I haven’t had any bleeding,” he added.

Earlier, Barbara was shown to be elated in the nets. She stated that will sue anyone who spreads fake news about your pregnancy. The warning was given after false information about her first pregnancy began to circulate on the internet. The matter still involved the vaccine against covid-19, which Barbara supports.

“Nobody has the right to talk about my life, especially fake news. He [o perfil denunciado por ela] I meant that I lost my baby because I got the coronavirus vaccine. When I took it, I wasn’t pregnant and even if I was pregnant I would. I’m in favor of the vaccine. There’s no one in the world to say what I can and can’t,” he began.

“He is using the family’s pain to gain media. I already sent it to my lawyer. I took a screenshot of everything he did. I ask you to denounce this page that speaks ill of the vaccine, speaks ill of everything, no idea what we are passing. A lack of respect,” he blurted out.

In another moment, Barbara explained about the need she has to work and reaffirmed to be well after the loss of one of the twins she was waiting for. “I have to work. Will you pay my bills? Let me work. I’m fine, I accepted, I have God in my heart. He prepared me for any news.”

Barbara was even angry about untruths told about her: “Don’t come and tell me it’s the vaccine’s fault, that I killed my son. They’ll find something to do! Leave people! Stop massacring people even in a difficult time. Be human. ! I have to work. I have a child inside my belly, I have to support him. I have to make a room, buy everything. Take note of things!”

And he concluded: “They insinuated that I lost the baby because I got the vaccine. I don’t conform, I don’t know how society will end. People really want to see death. It seems like I’m out of the place I should be. It’s not possible. it’s surreal”.