Barrichello dominates and wins race 1 of the Stock Car in Goiânia

Rubens Barrichello practically won race 1 from end to end (Photo: Reproduction)

Images of the strong accident that marked the start of the Stock Car in Goiânia (Video: Stock Car)

Rubens Barrichello and Goiânia have a relationship that is more than special. For the sixth time in history, the Full Time driver won at the Autodromo Internacional de Goiânia in a race that scored the pole-position and used the position of honor on the grid to win without fear on the hot afternoon of this Saturday (18th). Cesar Ramos was second, followed by Gabriel Casagrande, who fights hard for the title this season.

However, the big image of the race was the ‘big one’ caused right at the start, which involved ten cars in the race.

With the second race of the day in mind, Ricardo Maurício closed race 1 in tenth place, securing the lead for Saturday’s final race.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Rubens Barrichello won race 1 without fear in mixed race in Goiânia (Photo: Reproduction)

Find out how race 1 was at mixed Goiânia:

Without the extra push given to the winners of the Fan Push Claro 5G, the cars soon went to the grid of the first race on Saturday of the Stock Car at mixed Goiânia. With Rubens Barrichello in the grid position of honor, Race 1 started with a huge scare.

It was exactly at 1:40 pm that chaos broke out in the Stock Car. Christian Hahn ended up burning the start and, when he braked, it was too late. Beto Monteiro, who was coming behind, knocked hard.

Soon, another nine cars were involved in the crash: Matías Rossi, Felipe Massa, Ricardo Zonta, Raphael Teixeira, Pedro Cardoso, Rafael Suzuki, Tony Kanaan, Beto Monteiro and Lucas Foresti. In other words, almost a third of the grid abandoned even before the first lap of chaotic race 1 in Goiânia.

The start of Race 1 of the Stock Car at the mixed race in Goiânia had a ‘big-one’ right at the start (Photo: Reproduction)

Raphael Teixeira, who makes his debut in Stock Car in place of Gustavo Frigotto due to financial problems, was the one who got the worst of the incident. The rookie couldn’t see Christian Hahn’s car, which was turned right in front of him, and hit the Chevrolet Cruze side of the Blau hard. Although visibly dizzy from the accident, the RKL driver managed to get out and get to his feet, even though he limped to get to the medical team’s car.

With 20 minutes to go, with a clear track, green flag in Goiânia, Barrichello kept the lead and left Gabriel Casagrande in second. Baptista, who had started in second, dropped to third. Cesar Ramos was fourth and Diego Nunes closed the top-5.

On the seventh lap, Barrichello opened up an advantage of 0s610 for Casagrande. Further back, Diego Nunes collapsed on the grid, with problems. The Blau driver, leader of Friday’s free practice, ended up collecting the car.

How was the track after the ‘big one’ at the start of race 1 in Goiânia (Photo: Reproduction)

With 13 minutes left in the regressive, the box was opened in Goiânia. Meanwhile, Ricardo Maurício starred in a beautiful pass on Allam Khodair for seventh position. Afterwards, Barrichello went to the box and returned to the track in 10th position. Casagrande, in turn, continued on the track, without stopping. Going to the box with 8 minutes to go.

Casagrande made a quick stop, without refueling, and returned in third position, behind Barrichello and Cesar Ramos. Meanwhile, the race direction warned Allam Khodair because of the moves he made when he was overtaken by Mauritius.

César Ramos won the dispute with Casagrande and finished the hot race 1 in second (Photo: Reproduction)

On the 14th lap, Casagrande resumed the second position. Barrichello followed the lead, with a lead of 4s493. Two laps later, Ramos resumed second place, in yet another chapter in the dispute starring the Vogel driver. With two laps to go, the fight for ninth position was interesting: Gaetano Di Mauro and Maurício were fighting on the track. In the end, the KTF youngster got the better of the dispute, but Ricardinho, in tenth, secured first place with the grid reversed for race 2 on Saturday.

In the last lap, Barrichello led without fears or threats and calmly headed for his sixth career victory in Goiânia. In a dispute that was fought to the finish line, Cesar Ramos crossed in second, followed by Casagrande, in third place.

Stock Car, eighth stage, race 1, Goiânia: