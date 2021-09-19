Bars re-hire, adjust stock and delivery, but slow reaction – Economy

Former cleaning assistant, Mislene Rosa returned to the market as a home kitchen assistant who decided to invest in the menu and deliveries (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) Open doors and the return of employees cut for more than a year from the staff of bars, restaurants, street stores, service providers, including offices of events and entertainment promoters, and schools set the tone for the resumption of activities in Belo Horizonte. With gradual reopening and still in the midst of the difficult fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the capital seeks to return to a condition closer to normal life and economy in the city, after the recent municipal decisions that released games in stadiums in the presence of fans, and sales of alcoholic beverages; food fairs are so common in Belo Horizonte and races.

The new battle is now to attract and retain the consumer, despite the tight budget, and, without crying or watching, ease the path of sales recovery. Expectations and strategies are not lacking on the eve of the arrival of the best quarter of the year for businesses, as a series of reports that the State of Minas publishes throughout the week on the resumption of trade and the services sector.

In common, there is a feeling among company owners and employees and customers that the reaction has shown up, but it should occur slowly and measuring forces with high inflation and unemployment, combined with loss of consumer income. Retail trade sales in Minas Gerais grew 4.9% in July, the latest data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and eStatistics (IBGE), compared to the same month last year, but are far from being cause for celebration, given the base It is poor in comparison to a 2020 sacrificed by the pandemic. In the analysis of June, there was a drop of 2.1%.

At Panorama Pizzeria, partner Lucas Brando increased stock efficiency, controlling expenses, to contain price transfers (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) A similar movement had the services sector, with an increase of 1.2% compared to last June and 25.4% compared to the same month in 2020. However, there are not few mistakes. The 0.87% inflation in August, measured by the IBGE’s Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), was the highest for the month since 2000. Unemployment dropped in the second quarter of the year, but affects 14.444 million Brazilians , of which 1.3 million in Minas. In turn, default persists. Almost 70% (69.7%) of the families in the country ended the first half of the year in debt, according to the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

Lean gesture and well connected with the customer

Consumers in stores are like a password for the recovery of business, in a scenario of reviving the spirit of bar and restaurant owners. This is the case of Lucas Brando Arouca, owner of Panorama Pizzaria, who is confident of improvement in the coming months. “We have been able to breathe better. The movement is slowly coming back. What we lost is already past and I don’t think we’ll recover anymore. But we project a brighter future at the end of the year as customers are leaving the house more.”

In the new stage of the company’s operations, he resumed hiring with caution, opting for workers registered on temporary contracts, after having fired two of the house’s six employees during the pandemic. Another change was to reduce raw material inventories, thus reducing expenses, by adapting purchases to weekly demand for customer service.

In addition to the difficulty of recovering revenue, businessmen are faced with high inflation in Brazil, which affects many of the items used in the kitchen. Lucas Arouca says that, for the time being, he has kept the basic prices of pizzas to encourage movement in the place.

“The pandemic has already changed our entire routine. Then we went through a political crisis, which affected the economy. Inflation is one of the factors that hinder our recovery. We cannot increase prices in proportion to the transfers from suppliers because people are unemployed or receiving less”, he emphasizes.

Promoting a strategic downsizing was necessary for the owner of the Gastr Hub restaurant, Roberto Zhen Qiu, to maintain the business, pressured by the effects of the health crisis on the economy. It reduced its workforce from 40 to just 10 during the time of closing of activities in the capital. Another important decision was to unify three other establishments in order to save around R$ 20 thousand on rent.

“Our sales fell by more than 70% during this pandemic period. We made an adaptation, with all delivery service, to fix it in a single address. We try to save in every way”, says the businessman, who foresees around 12 months to recover the revenue lost since last year.

And it wasn’t just the merchant who lost revenue. One of the restaurant’s waiters, Jnatas Lindson Pereira, 30, estimates that 50% of his salary was committed to closing the establishments. For him, returning to work represents more days of tranquility. “During this period, I had to reorganize my finances. I had to stop going out, stop going to the gym and stuff. We depend a lot on the presence of the public, as we earn commissions. With the return of commerce, we can see a return to normal life and have greater safety at work.”

vaccination

At the Boi Vitrio steakhouse, the investment made in the delivery service, which was little explored, allowed the company to stand firm in the face of the bumps imposed by the new coronavirus, says the partner-owner of the house, Fabrcio Lana. With the reopening, the entrepreneur has reinstated two employees and is already designing small improvements in his establishment.

“The recovery is slow and people are afraid. We have a public over 40 years old and that doesn’t take so much risks. We are rooting for the acceleration of vaccination for a more meaningful resumption, not as it was before. It will be less exhausting.” He says it was necessary to fire eight of the 30 employees in the pandemic. The feeling is still of insecurity in view of the current situation in the country.

Expanded

Unlike most bars and restaurants that are experiencing a serious financial crisis, La Vincola has adapted well to the critical moment of the pandemic and did not have to close any of its restaurant chain. On the contrary, two other units were opened at Praa da Savassi and at Topo do Mundo, in Brumadinho, adding to the existing ones in Lourdes, Buritis and Vila da Serra. In addition, there are plans to open another two houses in BH Shopping and Ptio Savassi and in Maring (PR).

According to Vitor Pacheco, the company’s chief executive and partner, the secret was to bet on a different business: “We saw a poorly explored market model that this democratization of the world of wine. We put the drink as something informal, like beer. In addition, we explore a diverse cuisine. The pandemic was a moment of apprehension, but we saw a chance to explore the delivery market, which worked. We reached a very nice audience.” Since then, the company has avoided layoffs and has even opened up hiring for the kitchen and other services.

The success of the business benefited then-cleaning assistant Mislene Rosa, 43, who experienced moments of apprehension after she lost her job at the start of the pandemic. At La Vincola, she was rehired months later as a kitchen assistant, which allowed for better pay.

An essential measure for the Gastro Hub, by Roberto Zhen Qiu, was to cut costs, in particular, with the rental of properties in 3 establishments (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) She celebrates the opportunity for having the chance to learn more on a daily basis: “I used to work at a Savassi café, but I was fired when sales were bad. When it reopened and they called me back, I was already here. Here is a better option than where I was, because I learned to do a lot of things. I did not know how to cook and today I do. I have plans to stay here until I retire.”

Sector predicts more vacancies in 3 months

With the reopening of municipalities, making the quarantine more flexible, entrepreneurs in the bar and restaurant sectors admit to having difficulties in hiring workers to work in the kitchen and customer service. To minimize the problem, the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) created a talent bank through which to publicize vacancies available in the establishments and will help in the replacement of professionals.

The platform aimed at workers with or without experience in the sector to encourage young people looking for their first job. The estimate will replace around 30% of the functions, whose professionals were fired during the most critical periods of the pandemic, in which bars and restaurants had their licenses revoked.

The president of Abrasel in Minas, Matheus Daniel, remains confident in the sector’s recovery and, consequently, in the resumption of jobs. “The month of July has already shown an evolution in the data, as we reduced the number of companies with losses. The reduction of restrictions in the economy is very important for the sector to recover. And the expectation of improvement. We are on the right path. We already have demands for hiring, but we have difficulties because many workers have become entrepreneurs or have sought another form of work.”

The pandemic contributed to the bankruptcy of at least 30,000 bars and restaurants in Minas, of which 3,500 in the capital of Minas Gerais, according to a survey conducted by Abrasel-MG. Across the state, 250,000 workers in the sector have lost their jobs since March last year. In the capital, around 30 thousand jobs were eliminated. The expectation is that 10,000 workers will be hired in the capital to meet the demands by the end of the year.

With plans to improve the restaurant, Fabrcio Lana expanded delivery services and supported vaccination in the country (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

DIFFICULTIES

33% of businessmen operate with losses

72% asked for a loan

34% have debts to pay in arrears

Source: Abrasel-MG