Bayern beats Bochum 7-0 and takes the lead of Alemão

Ball in Bavaria. Acting at home, Bayern Munich hosted Bochum this Saturday by german championship and took no notice of the opponent. Common green uniform in honor of Oktoberfest, the team won 7-0 at the Allianz Arena. The goals of the game were scored by Sané, Kimmich (twice), Gnabry, Lampropoulos (against), Lewandowski and Choupo-Moting.







Sané had a great performance and scored a beautiful free-kick for Bayern Munich (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) Photo: Throw!

With the victory, Bayern reaches 13 points and remains undefeated after five games. Julian Nagelsmann’s team is now the Bundesliga leader, but on a provisional basis. This Sunday, Wolfsburg, which is with 12 points and 100% of use so far, faces Eintracht Frankfurt, at home, and can return to the top of the table.

Bayern, as expected, dominated Bochum. Julian Nagelsmann’s team had no difficulties and went to the break winning by 4-0. Sané opened the scoring after 17 minutes. Afterwards, at 27, Kimmich expanded after Sané’s pass. Gnabry, on the counterattack, scored the third already in the 32nd minute. Finally, in the final stage, in the 43rd minute, Lampropoulos scored a bizarre counter-goal when he tried to move the ball back.

In the second half, Bayern had no pity on Bochum and continued to press. Lewandowski scored the fifth in the 16th minute after a shot left by Gnabry. Kimmich, with category, expanded in covering goal at 20, and Choupo-Moting, who entered the final stage, made the seventh at 34 to close the account.

Müller still scored for Bayern in the 42nd minute, but after consulting the referee with the VAR, the goal was disallowed because the player was offside.

Sequence

Bayern Munich returns to the field next Friday, when they visit Greuther Fürth for the sixth round of the Bundesliga. Bochum, runner-up, with just three points, will only have an appointment on Sunday of the following week, on the 26th. The opponent will be Stuttgart, at home.