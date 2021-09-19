BBB 21 champion rules out acting career

Juliette Freire, singer and champion of “BBB 21”, participated in “Altas Horas” (TV Globo) this night and, when asked about the possibility of also pursuing an acting career, the woman from Paraíba ruled it out.

I’m out, I don’t want this one, the challenges I’m facing are enough, that’s a lot too. Leave everything in its place. Juliette Freire

Telling about how she dealt with her fame and the large following after the reality show, Juliette revealed that she felt “panic” and “afraid”. “I just thought about meeting my friends and my family. I understood that I wanted a phenomenon, but I wanted to understand why,” she said.

I was hopeful that I would leave dear because I was aware of my attitudes, of who I was. But I had no idea it would be this big. I got really scared and I really started to be afraid of that. I said: ‘Is this person that you are loving so much me? Did they see everything?’ It took me a while to understand why. The first few days I panicked. Juliette Freire

The ex-BBB revealed that she had talked to Padre Fábio de Melo, who was also one of the guests on the show, and asked for help in dealing with her fear after the reality show.

“I got panicky, I told him, ‘I’m really scared, please, what do I do?’ with that. Then I got used to it, now I’m more or less,” she said, laughing.

dealing with the new life

The ex-BBB also commented on how she has faced her new life after the reality show. “How to manage this overnight?”, asked Serginho Groisman, the show’s host, and Juliette replied:

Every day I learn something new, take a lesson from situations and learn a little at a time. Nobody is born knowing and I was born in this world now, I’m learning from scratch. But, a lot of gratitude and asking God for strength every day, trying to do my best always. Juliette Freire

“It’s like there’s like a horse and I’m trying to lasso, adapt, get on it and go on. I’m getting used to it, I’ve been a lot more distressed, nowadays I’m already breathing. […] People are more respecting this life transition, which was very abrupt,” she added.

Reviewing “BBB 21”

Juliette also told how it has been to see the “BBB” — what her psychologist, friends and family were against.

“I’m still on the third wall and it’s very strange, folks. And you want me to say it? I wasn’t surprised. The feelings I had inside matched what was going on out here, oddly enough. Some excesses scared me, but as a rule the energy was the same,” she declared.

“I need to turn this page and face what happened to me, recognize why people like me so much,” added the former BBC.

Duet with Chico César

The paraibana sang “Deus Me Proteja de Mim” alongside Chico César, a song that became Juliette’s soundtrack during “BBB” and reached the top of the daily ranking of viral tracks on Spotify in Brazil during the reality show.

The singer said that music is a kind of mantra for her and earned praise for the singer – who reciprocated.

Chico’s music fills me in a way I can’t explain, it brings meaning to my prayers, my idea about life. So thank you very much, you are very important, what an honor, everyone knows how much I am passionate about your art. Thank you! Juliette Freire