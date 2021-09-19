Believe me, Uber loses money and pushes the bill to drivers

Last week I published a column about Uber. Headed “Uber’s problem is way bigger than the price of fuel (and you pay the bill); understand other factors”, the text remains among the most read of the Jornal do Commercio and generated a heated debate. Unfortunately, a small portion were offended by my claim that Uber was losing money, as if my claim was a guess.

It’s no use cursing me on social media or kicking. Numbers are public and audited. Yes, Uber loses money, and that’s not small. Only in the second quarter of this year, there were more than R$ 2.5 billion in losses. In 2020, the accumulated loss for the year was more than R$30 billion. Exactly, BILLIONS, you didn’t read it wrong. Don’t believe me, you can check the numbers on CNN, Tecnoblog and even on the Uber website. And 99 hurts in a similar way.

>>> Amid rising costs, drivers say that Uber and 99 tariff increases are insufficient

>>> Uber problem is much bigger than fuel price (and you pay the bill); understand other factors

Importantly, I don’t point out Uber’s losses to justify platforms trying to pay drivers less, on the contrary. My criticism is the business model of these companies, mainly their viability. For years, Uber and its competitors have used tax tricks and fanciful narratives to deceive society and keep losing money, while drivers face worsening working conditions.

But “business that gives a loss closes”, commented one reader. True, but pyramid schemes and losing businesses can work for many years even if they are not viable. Fazendas Reunidas Boi Gordo for years lost money before filing for bankruptcy. As long as a sufficient number of people believe they will recoup their investment and companies are able to find more capital to maintain the operation, they can still remain open.

Precisely to avoid the fate of companies that go bankrupt, because even the most hopeful investors lose patience after some time, Uber has promised to start making a profit in 2021. And how can a company make a profit? Making more money. How can this happen? It can cut costs like rent, reduce staff, renegotiate contracts. But in the case of Uber, which basically outsources all its labor and has almost no physical assets, there aren’t many alternatives to cut back on.

Firing the employees themselves, for example, the company has already done. In 2020, it cut 14% of the company’s fixed workforce, mainly in the areas of marketing and administration. So, in the case of Uber, to make more money and make a profit, the only way is to charge users more, pay drivers less, or both. Which actually happened more often in 2021.

The problem with raising prices is that it also lowers demand. The more expensive the service, the greater the incentive for people to look for a cheaper alternative. In other words, the price increase also brings down revenue. So it’s not surprising that pressure is building on the drivers side, the weakest part of the equation.

Possibly one of the only advantages of Uber would be its “superior technology”. But this is increasingly questioned. It is increasingly clear that Uber’s technology is far from being as efficient as the company tries to make drivers and users believe. Worse, the company’s algorithm is fraught with problems.

Several Uber drivers sent screenshots showing how the value of the race was incompatible even with the cost of the gas needed to cover the route. “The app makes you run for nothing. If you don’t know the locations (with more passengers) you sometimes have to run twice as much, there are several problems”, driver Armando told me.

Driver Kelly, from the Federal District, gives more details. “Uber and 99 opened a new modality, 99 poupo and Uber promo. These modalities do not pay travel fee, the amount is a fixed amount and this fixed amount is sometimes not even R$1 per kilometer. For this reason, cancellations are large, it is not because there is no driver in the region, it is because the value does not correspond to what is necessary for us to travel”.

Kelly also points out that the cancellations are not the bad will of the drivers. “It’s very easy to say that we canceled. There are reasons to be considered, I’m not going to travel to earn R$ 50 cents, per kilometer, I don’t pay my expenses with fuel, with wear and tear on the car, this type of race is not rewarding ”.

If the algorithms of these companies don’t understand that the amount paid per kilometer traveled doesn’t even “cover” the basic costs of the driver, then these algorithms are stupid or someone programs them to take advantage of the unsuspecting drivers.

It is worth noting that studies have already shown that most application drivers lose money and are not even aware of it by not correctly calculating maintenance costs, taxes and extra expenses. That is, fuel is only a small part of the equation.

Applications benefit from a difficult economic situation for a large part of the Brazilian population, but up to a point. Cheap labor in large volume is good for reducing payments for drivers who are willing to earn less, but there is a limit.

As thousands of unemployed people find an income alternative on the platform, the number of drivers may have grown so much that it has become unsustainable. There are so many drivers on the platforms that there is not enough demand. And the economic crisis and covid-19 make the situation worse, as people end up moving less.

And it will get worse. As my colleague Roberta Soares points out, the fight between drivers and transport apps like Uber and 99 will increase. A Bill presented this in the Chamber of Deputies, PL 3185/2021, imposes rules and limits for the banning of platform conductors. In other words, the artifice of blocking drivers to control supply will become more limited. Under the proposal, the company operating passenger transport or goods delivery applications must communicate about the blocking, suspension or exclusion of service providers at least 24 hours in advance. What’s more, you will have to explain why.

At the root of the problem is the precariousness of the work of drivers, and probably, the big question of this concept of “new economy” and the “uberization” of labor relations. Without labor rights and minimum values, the activity becomes a race to the bottom for those who provide services on digital platforms.

According to reader Alessandro, “the ‘simple’ adjustment of the RATE (increase in value) DOES NOT RESOLVE ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING. It is necessary to understand at once that the problem is not in the value of the RATE; but in excess demand (number of Drivers available). The economic recession has made each and every unemployed person look for the App and there is no way there is enough travel to meet all this unemployed demand (temporarily in the condition of App Drivers). It’s impossible!”

I’ve mentioned before that the fact that any company can copy Uber is one of its big problems. “If you have 2,000 professionals registered on the (plural) platforms, in the PRACTICAL condition you have 4,000 vehicles on the street (2 THOUSAND UBER AND THE SAME 2,000 IN 99). If there is another platform to enter the market, the condition will only get worse”, calculates Alessandro.

Alessandro suggests four points, which other drivers in different modes also demand:

1. “End the “promiscuity” of the App Driver. It is necessary to establish loyalty to the platform. Uber Driver cannot work on 99. This loyalty to the platform substantially changes the Driver’s condition. The truth is, the driver is expendable. The demand is very high”.

2. “Establish an income floor. You can’t stay at the current standard: you get what you get. The company knows the numbers and with the floor it should automatically modulate the number of registered drivers”.

3. “Determine the differentiation between the “Working Driver” and the “Freelancer Driver”. You can’t pay everyone the same way. The working driver needs to have preference, respect and functional consideration from the company. The Working Driver needs a different salary floor. Note: Working Driver is any driver who works at least 44 hours a week”.

4. “Additional nightly, holidays and weekends doubled”.

All these measures can help, but I don’t see how they wouldn’t increase the value of the races.

Some readers stated that hiring drivers as CLT would be the best solution for the worker. This would even eliminate the need for PLs and complex measures of quotas and exclusivity for drivers. But the same readers are quick to say that making CLT drivers would derail the Uber-99 business.

This may be an unfeasible deal for Uber and 99, but not in general. Not so long ago, there was a model where individuals or companies bought licenses from governments and provided services following rules determined by the State. This business worked well for several decades, even allowing drivers to lead a middle-class standard of living. The name of this business: taxis.

Yes, they were more expensive than Uber. But maybe that’s the point, everything has a price and Uber isn’t magic, it’s just a transportation company worth a lot less than investors imagined.