Bellator LIVE Yoel Romero vs Phil Davis

Unusual ending. In the long-awaited debut of the Cuban at Bellator, held this Saturday (18), in California (USA), a mess of Yoel Romero may have set his defeat to Phil Davis in the main fight. Dominated by much of the confrontation, the Cuban was surprised at the end of the third stage, which would determine the outcome. After thinking it was a five-round clash, the veteran was declared defeated on a split decision by the judges.

This weekend, Romero held his first appearance since his departure from Ultimate. A former challenger for the middleweight belt (up to 83.9kg.) by the UFC, the Cuban was hired as a bet for the competitor’s light heavyweight division (up to 93kg.). The clash against Davis could put the 44-year-old close to a title shot.

Famous for betting on unique blows, Yoel was a victim of the opponent’s span difference. Minor, the Cuban found it difficult to get close and, when he did, he was knocked down.

With the defeat, the Cuban extends the bad moment as a professional in MMA. Now Romero has four consecutive setbacks.

Victorious in the main event, Davis recovered from the defeat suffered by Vadim Nemkov, today, champion of the category. Current number three in the group, the fighter returns to the radar for a challenge to the current champion.

The fight

The confrontation started with Davis taking the initiative with a jab. Romero saved on blows and waited for the best moment to attack. The American returned to attack and touched his opponent’s face with a straight. Yoel kept his distance and scored with low kicks. Davis threw an overhand and Romero responded with a high kick, both attacks in the void. The first round ended without much attack from both sides.

In the second stage, Davis risked the first attacks, with a combination of kicks and jabs. Romero responded with a cross, which touched the American’s head. After a little over a minute, Yoel broke free and lunged at Phil, who retreated. The American did not acknowledge the blows and walked forward again, throwing blows at the veteran’s guard. Romero alternated moments of inactivity and action. While Davis moved through the circular cage. Close to the final minute, the Cuban shook his opponent with a low kick. Davis responded with a clean cross to the veteran’s face. In the final seconds, Phil managed to take down his opponent, but there was no time for anything else.

The final round started with Romero throwing a straight at his opponent’s face. The Cuban had difficulties in shortening the distance and was at a disadvantage in exchanging blows. After approaching, Phil reached for his legs and went back to knocking Yoel down. The veteran exploded and managed to get up, but was pressed against the bars. Davis insisted on the strategy and again took Romero to the ground. At a good time, Davis threw punches and elbows from the bottom up. In a complicated situation, Romero tried to stop the confrontation, but the American continued to pressure. After three minutes, Yoel was back on his feet, but immediately the American toppled. In the final seconds, Davis brought his knees to Yoel’s body, and Yoel got back on his feet. The round ended with the American pressing the veteran against bars.

Bellator 266 results

MAIN CARD

Medium heavy weight (up to 93kg): Phil Davis defeated Yoel Romero in the split decision of the judges (30-27, 28-29, 30-26)

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Neiman Grace defeated Mark Lemminger by technical knockout 1m27s from R1

Flyweight (under 56.7kg.): DeAnna Bennett defeated Alejandra Lara on the unanimous decision of the judges (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

Lightweight (under 70.3kg): Saul Rogers defeated Georgi Karakhanyan on a unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Light heavyweight (under 93kg.): Ben Parrish defeated Christian Edwards by knockout at 38sec. of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light heavyweight (under 93kg): Alex Polizzi defeated Grant Neal on a split decision by the judges (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Middleweight (under 83.9kg.): Anthony Adams vs. Khalid Murtazaliev on the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roosterweight (under 61.2kg.): Bobby Seronio III defeated Socrates Hernandez on a unanimous decision by the judges (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

Matchweight: Matchweight: Abraham Vaesau defeated Albert Gonzales by TKO 2m16s from R1

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Shane Keefe defeated Rhalan Grace in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight (under 56.7kg.): Edwin De Los Santos defeated Jon Adams by TKO 3m29s from R1

Married weight: Jesse Delgado defeated Joshua Dillon on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)