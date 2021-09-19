Best defenders in Serie A, Sport and Atlético-MG have opposite numbers in the other categories | sport

When looking only at the number of goals conceded in Serie A, Sport and Atlético-MG – opponents in the 21st round match, this Saturday – are glued together. Galo conceded 13 goals (in 19 games), and Leão conceded 15 (in 20 duels). But the two teams have only this point in common in the competition. In all other numbers, they are far apart. Starting with the position in the table: Cuca’s team is the isolated leader. Gustavo Florentín, 19th.

Owner of the best campaign in Serie A, Atlético-MG has a 73% advantage in the 19 games they played. This puts you at the top of the table with 42 points. It’s loose in position. The closest team is Palmeiras, seven points below.

If the distance to Palmeiras, runner-up, is great, imagine for the penultimate placed in the table, Sport. Leão has only 17 points, almost two and a half times lower than Rooster’s score. Difference similar to that in terms of achievements: while the Minas Gerais team is 73%, Sport has no more than 28%.

If they are successful in preventing their opponents from scoring, Sport has had immense difficulty in scoring their own. Leão scored only eight goals in 20 matches, triggering the most inefficient attack in the competition. The second worst is Grêmio, who made almost half (14).

The chasm in relation to the Rooster is much greater. Cuca’s team scored 29 goals in 19 matches. There are more than three times more than the Sport. It is the fourth most powerful attack in Serie A. It is only behind Flamengo (35), Palmeiras (30) and Bragantino (30).

Alone, Hulk has almost the same account as the entire Sport team. The striker of Galo scored seven goals, just one less than the Lion in the competition.

Leader, Atlético-MG is naturally the team that won the most in the competition. Won no less than 13 of 19 matches. The triumphs mark is four times higher than that of Sport, which only won three (of the 20 it played). The Lion only celebrated more than the lantern Chape, who has a single victory in Serie A.

On the opposite side, that of defeats, Sport is “in front” of Rooster. The team from Pernambuco lost nine matches, the third worst mark in the championship (tied with Grêmio), while Atlético only lost three matches (better number, equal to Bragantino’s).

