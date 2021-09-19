Beta of ‘Age of Empires 4’ and ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ among the weekend frees – Technology and Games

When Friday comes around, it’s time to get ready to hunt down the games that will be free over the weekend. This time, the highlights are mainly PC gaming, with the beta versions of “Age of Empires 4” and “Call of Duty: Vanguard (COD)” ready to be tested.

In the case of the epic strategy game, the developers’ intention is to find out, before the official release, what is the maximum number of online users the game can support. The open beta of COD wants community feedback to finalize the game before the official release on November 5th.

In addition to them, Epic also released two games, free until next Thursday (23), which are company to the new Xbox Game Pass titles. Check all:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

where to download: PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Until when: available to play until Monday (20)

Age of Empires 4

where to download: PC, via Steam and Microsoft Store

Until when: available to play until Monday (20)

Speed ​​Brawl

where to download: PC (via Epic Games)

Until when: available for download until September 23

Tharsis

where to download: PC (via Epic Games)

Until when: available for download until September 23

I am fish

where to download: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; via Game Pass

Until when: while in the Game Pass catalog

Skatebird

Where to download: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; via Game Pass

Until when: while in the Game Pass catalog

Superliminal

where to download: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; via Game Pass

Until when: while in the Game Pass catalog

Aragami 2

where to download: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; via Game Pass

Until when: while in the Game Pass catalog

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Where to download: PC via Steam

Until when: available for download until next Thursday (23)

Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition

where to download: PC, via Steam

Until when: available for download until next Thursday (23)

judgment

Where to download: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; via Live Gold and Ultimate Game Pass

Until when: available to play until Sunday (19)

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition

where to download: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; via Live Gold and Ultimate Game Pass

Until when: available to play until Sunday (19)

