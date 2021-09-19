Bettor from Suzano, in São Paulo, takes top prize from Lotofácil

One Suzano’s bettor, in São Paulo, alone won the Lotofácil main prize last Friday (17th). the lucky one pocketed R$ 1,704,602.74 for hitting the 15 tens at night.

Another 235 people guessed 14 points and received R$ 1,520.92.

Whoever scored 13 points – 8,777 players – took the simple amount of R$25.

Today, Lotofácil re-draws its standard prize of R$1.5 million. Bets can be placed at any lottery outlet or online until 7pm, and the draw takes place at 8pm.

Today also has Mega-Sena, Quina and Double Sena.

quinine

Once again, no one hit the five numbers drawn in the quinine Friday. So the lottery today can pay BRL 8.5 million in contest 5661.

The court (four hits) paid R$ 8,382.30 to 87 people, while the suit (three numbers) yielded R$ 177.64 to 6,173 bets.

lottomania

Just yesterday, Caixa Econômica Federal raffled the contest 2214 of the lottomania. There were no main track winners, and the prize amounted to R$4.3 million for next Tuesday (the 21st).

Six people scored 19 hits and won R$ 47,757.39 each.

Ouras 91 hit 18 points and received R$1,968.03.

super seven

THE super seven, contest 145, also racked up last night. Next Monday (20th), the prize will be R$1.6 million.

Although no one got the seven numbers right, five people scored six of them and took R$ 6,655.13.

The players who score five points received, in turn, R$ 601.72. This was the case for 79 people.

