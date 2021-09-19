Bolsonaro departs for NY and delivers opening speech to UN General Assembly on Tuesday | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro left this Sunday morning (19th) for New York, where he will deliver the opening speech of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) next Tuesday (21).

It will be Bolsonaro’s third speech at the event since taking office in 2019. By tradition — since the 10th General Assembly, in 1955 — the president of Brazil delivers the opening speech. Since then, only on two occasions has the first speaker not been a Brazilian (1983 and 1984).

In New York, access to many public places, such as restaurants or cultural institutions, is conditional on proof of vaccination against Covid. Bolsonaro usually says that he has not been vaccinated yet, but he has never made it clear that he will not be vaccinated. He has already stated that he will not be vaccinated and also that he will be the last Brazilian to be vaccinated. The City of New York intended that heads of state would be required to provide proof of vaccination to enter the United Nations building. But the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, said that the organization cannot demand this (video below).

Bolsonaro is cleared to go to the UN without a vaccine, but may find it difficult to visit other places in New York

Last year, the meeting was held in a virtual environment due to the Covid pandemic. For the first time in 75 years, instead of meeting in the same plenary, world leaders submitted recorded videos, which were broadcast during the meeting.

This time, the UN defined a hybrid format for the 76th edition of the General Assembly. There will be in-person statements and others recorded – Bolsonaro opted to travel to New York.

The response of countries to the pandemic and the need to preserve the environment should be on the agenda of the main speeches of this year’s General Assembly.

The official theme of the event, released by the UN, is: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect people’s rights and revitalize the United Nations.”

How does Bolsonaro get to New York without getting vaccinated?

President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech is among those that should address the pandemic and the environment. In a live broadcast on social networks, last Thursday (16), Bolsonaro said that Covid-19 is a subject “that is still present all over the world.”

The president said that he will have bilateral meetings in the United States and that the participation of the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will be “very important”.

For this Monday (20), a meeting is scheduled with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

“I’m going to give the opening speech. A calm speech, very objective, focusing on the points that interest us. It’s a very good platform for that too, it serves as a platform, that thing there. Let’s objectively show what Brazil is, what we are doing in the pandemic issue — something that we are attacked all the time, right? — as well as agribusiness, energy in Brazil”, said the president in the broadcast.

Regarding the environment, Bolsonaro said that he will use the speech to demonstrate against the thesis of the “time frame” for demarcating indigenous lands.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) judges whether the criterion that provides for demarcation only for lands demonstrably occupied by indigenous peoples on the date of promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988, is valid. Last Thursday (16), with the scoreboard in 1 to 1, the trial was suspended (video below) due to a request for a view (more time to analyze the process) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

After 2 votes, request for review suspends judgment in the STF on demarcation of indigenous lands

According to Bolsonaro, the overthrow of the time frame will result in an increase in food prices. The president says that changing the time frame criterion will increase the number of demarcated indigenous lands, which, according to him, would reduce agricultural production.

“What am I supposed to say? Something along those lines. If the time frame is overturned, we will have to demarcate new indigenous areas, […] this will have a direct impact on what is produced in the countryside, on the ‘commodities’ of the countryside, on agriculture and livestock. Production is going to drop a lot”, declared the president.

Reporter of the case at the STF, Minister Edson Fachin voted against the time frame. “Authorizing, in the absence of the Constitution, the loss of possession of traditional lands by the indigenous community, means the progressive ethnocide of their culture, by the dispersion of the indigenous members of that group, in addition to casting these people into situations of misery and acculturation, denying them the right to identity and difference in relation to the way of life of the surrounding society”, said the rapporteur.

Previous participations

President Jair Bolsonaro debuted at the UN General Assembly in 2019 (video below). He spoke about themes such as preservation of the Amazon, sovereignty, socialism, foreign policy, indigenous populations, Mercosur and the economic situation.

Bolsonaro opens UN General Assembly with speech considered aggressive

On the occasion, Bolsonaro said he has a “solemn commitment” to preserving the environment and accused foreign leaders of attacking Brazil’s sovereignty. And that the “virtually untouched” Amazon was proof that Brazil is “one of the countries that most protect the environment”.

In 2020, Bolsonaro claimed that Brazil was the “victim” of a “brutal” disinformation campaign about the Amazon and the Pantanal.

The president also said that Brazil has the “best legislation” on the environment in the world and that the country respects the rules for preserving nature (video below).

Bolsonaro addresses agricultural production and deforestation at a UN summit

For him, the Amazon’s wealth motivates the criticism that the country suffers in the environmental area. The president stated that Brazilian and “unpatriotic” entities are joining international institutions to harm the country.

In addition to the minister of Health, the Brazilian delegation includes: