Botafogo beats Nautico’s turn and can finish a round of Serie B in the vice-leadership | Botafogo



Enderson Moreira – Felipe Correia/Partner/Agency O Dia

Enderson MoreiraFelipe Correia/Partner/Agency O Dia

Published 18/09/2021 18:29

Botafogo rocked for good in Serie B in search of access to the First Division of Brasileirão. With a good performance at Nilton Santos Stadium, Alvinegro beat Náutico, in a comeback, achieved the fifth consecutive victory and could finish the 24th round in the vice-leadership. The goals of the 3-1 triumph were scored by Luís Oyama and Rafael Navarro, twice. Jean Carlos cashed for Timbu.

Náutico started the match better and opened the scoring with Jean Carlos in a shot from the edge of the area, after eight minutes. Vinicius received it on the left side of the area and played for the middle. The midfielder arrived kicking from the entrance area and sent it to the goal, putting the visitors in front of the scoreboard.

Cornered at the beginning, Botafogo started to go out more for the game and created good opportunities, especially with Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro, who gave goalkeeper Alex Alves work. After much insisting, Alvinegro got a draw with Oyama, who left the bench to replace Pedro Castro, who was injured. The defensive midfielder kicked from outside the area, the ball deflected on the marking and deceived the goalkeeper Alex Alves, leaving everything the same on the scoreboard.

In one of the booths at Nilton Santos was Rafael, a right-back recently hired by Botafogo and who will still debut with the shirt of Alvinegro Rio, his club at heart since childhood. And the player saw Enderson Moreira’s team turn just five minutes into the second half. Chay kicked across the right side of the area. Goalkeeper Alex Alves palmed and Rafael Navarro sent it to the net.

At 15, Botafogo almost reached the third. Carlinhos took a corner kick in the area, Gilvan headed it, but goalkeeper Alex Alves made a great save and avoided the worst for Náutico. Alvinegro did insurance and dominated the Nautical. Until the 30th of the second stage, there were nine submissions against four by Timbu, who tried to pressure, but couldn’t.

Botafogo, intelligently, managed the score and even managed to reach third, at 51 in the second half and closed Náutico’s coffin. After a counterattack, Rafael Navarro received with freedom on the right side of the area of ​​Diego Gonçalves and kicked to score the third.

With the victory over Náutico, Alvinegro is, momentarily, in the vice-leadership, with 44 points, four behind Coritiba, current leader of the competition. Goiás, 42, plays at the end of Saturday night and, if they beat Brasil de Pelotas, will return to second place.