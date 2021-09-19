Botafogo wins the Nautico turn and takes the vice-leadership of the Series B

In another good performance, Botafogo beat Náutico by 3-1, at Nilton Santos, and temporarily assumed the vice-leadership of Série B. Luís Oyama and Rafael Navarro, twice, scored for Alvinegro after Jean Carlos open the scoreboard for Timbu.

The victory was the team’s seventh in a row at Nilton Santos in the second division. In return, there are five in a row of 100% utilization. Now with 44 points, Bota overtook Goiás, which still enters the field to close the 24th round, at 7pm, against Brasil de Pelotas, in Serrinha.

In addition to putting pressure on Esmeraldino, the result also leaves the team led by Enderson Moreira four points behind leader Coritiba.

Navarro makes Nautical hell and is the best in Botafogo

Not only for the two balls in the net, but for all his performance, Rafael Navarro left Nilton Santos’ lawn as the best on the field. Isolated top scorer for Botafogo in 2021 with 10 goals — eight of them in Serie B —, the striker made Nautico’s defense a hell of a lot of movement. Practically all of Alvinegro’s dangerous moves passed through the feet of the center forward, who makes a great team with Chay in Enderson Moreira’s team.

Warley clashes, goes bad and leaves early

One of the highlights of Bota in recent games, Warley did not repeat his best performances on Saturday afternoon against Timbu. The full-back, who was cast on the right wing, produced little and was null in the first stage. No wonder he left the game at half-time for Diego Gonçalves, a substitution that improved the team.

Better yet, Nautical opens the scoreboard

At eight, when Botafogo was still at a drowsy pace and Náutico tried more offensive actions, the visiting team came out ahead. Jean Carlos received it from Vinícius after a good play on the left and hit his chest to open the score. With his vision obscured, Diego Loureiro didn’t even move and saw the ball swing the nets.

Goal wake up the boot

Sleepy, Bota only woke up in the game when he was already behind on the scoreboard. The disadvantage forced Enderson Moreira’s team to be more incisive, and Chay, until then the lone star of the team in attack, started to receive the help of Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro in the offensive actions. Already with Oyama in the vacancy of Pedro Castro, who felt pain in the calf, the team accelerated the exit of the ball and became more organized in the creation.

Alvinegro does blitz and loses unbelievable chance

Botafogo already deserved the draw when at 26, they lost an unbelievable chance. In a well-crafted move throughout the attack, Chay hit a cross from the right, Alex Alves deflected it and Marco Antônio, on the goal line, without a goalkeeper, sent it over the bar. At 17, the midfielder ventured outside and took paint off Alex Alves’ crossbar. Three minutes later, it was up to the Alvinegro top scorer to scare with a kick that caught the net from the outside. Navarro still bothered at 24, forcing the Timbu goalkeeper to make a great save to avoid a draw.

Botafogo draws with Oyama and ‘friendly deviation’

At 40, when the first half was drawing to a close, Botafogo made a good attack and Luís Oyama decided to take a risk from outside the area. The unpretentious kick deflected Rafael Ribeiro and covered Alex Alves before dying in the net, tying the score for the home team. If he didn’t live his best moment in the game, the equalizing goal crowned the insistence of Alvinegra, in a good first half, despite falling behind in the marker.

Rafael Navarro turns and isolates himself in the alvinegra artillery

The draw excited Botafogo, who came back much better from the break than they did in the first stage. As early as five, when a retiring Nautical team was already bothering, Enderson Moreira’s team reached a tie with their top scorer. Chay took the right end and risked a hard kick. Alex Alves rebounded and Rafael Navarro, well positioned, appeared to check. It was the center forward’s ninth goal of the season, now the top scorer of 2021 alvinegro.

Alex Alves avoids Botafogo’s third

Better in the game, Bota made an effort to kill the match at the beginning of the second stage. At 15, Carlinhos took a free kick with venom and Gilvan went up more than Náutico’s defense to head firm. Alex Alves stretched out all the way and made a great save to avoid Alvinegro’s third goal.

Boot kills game and guarantees important victory

With the advantage on the scoreboard and far superior to the opponent, Botafogo controlled the result well to conquer another victory in Serie B. With the assistant Luiz Fernando in the technical area due to the suspension of Enderson Moreira, Alvinegro didn’t get scared. Within the exaggerated eight minutes of extra time, at 50, Rafael Navarro received from Diego Gonçalves and beat placed to kill the game at Nilton Santos.

DATASHEET

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS – SERIES B – 2021

BOTAFOGO 3×1 NAUTICAL

date and time: 09/18/2021, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Fabricio Porfirio de Moura (SP)

yellow cards: Camutanga, Bryan and Djavan (NAU)

goals: Jean Carlos, at 8′ of the 1st half (NAU), Luís Oyama, at 40′ of the 1st half, Rafael Navarro, at 5′ and 50′ of the 2nd half (BOT)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan (Lucas Mezenga) and Carlinhos; Pedro Castro (Luís Oyama), Barreto and Chay (Luiz Henrique); Warley (Diego Gonçalves), Marco Antônio (Kayque) and Rafael Navarro. Technician: Luís Fernando Flores.

NAUTICAL: Alex Alves; Hereda, Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro and Bryan (Murillo); Matheus Trindade (Guilherme Nunes), Djavan (Júnior Tavares) and Jean Carlos; Luiz Henrique (Giovanny), Vinicius and Iago Dias (Marciel). Technician: Marcelo Chamusca.