Boxer Manny Pacquiao Declares Candidate for President of the Philippines | World

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao announced on Sunday (19) his candidacy for the presidency of his country in the 2022 elections, ending months of speculation about his political fate.

“The time has come, we are ready to take on the challenge,” said the 42-year-old Filipino boxing star, who accepted to be a candidate for a splinter faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s party.

Pacquiao, known as “Pac Man”, is the only boxer who has been world champion in eight different weight divisions, and is an inexhaustible source of pride for Filipinos.

The boxer decided to apply a few weeks after his last professional fight, when he was defeated on August 22, in Las Vegas, by the Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

Manny Pacquiao entered politics in 2010, when he was elected as a deputy, before becoming a senator in 2016. He generated controversy for his statements in favor of the death penalty and hostile to homosexuality.

But he is very popular in his country, where his generosity and his path to success, having been born in extreme poverty, arouse great admiration.

As a child, he lived on the streets before launching himself into professional boxing in January 1995 with a purse of 1,000 pesos, just over $20. Then he managed to amass a fortune of over $500 million.

Until recently, Pacquiao supported President Duterte and his controversial war on drugs, which prosecutors at the International Criminal Court want to investigate for the alleged murder of thousands of people.

Boxer criticized corruption and angered president

In July, Rodrigo Duterte insulted Manny Pacquiao after the boxer complained about government corruption and the president’s friendly relationship with China.

“When you are a boxing champion, it doesn’t mean you are a champion in politics,” Duterte said at a news conference. “He’s whining.”

Pacquiao was one of Duterte’s biggest supporters for a long time.