Brazil exceeds 590 thousand deaths per covid-19 – 09/18/2021

Brazil today surpassed the mark of 590 thousand deaths by covid-19. In all, there are 590,547 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

According to the survey, carried out with the state departments of Health, there were 803 deaths in the last 24 hours, which leads to the fourth consecutive day with a moving average of deaths above 500 after spending six days below. There were 565 deaths on average in the last seven days, which indicates a stable trend of -7% compared to 14 days ago.

This is also the fourth straight day of a stable trend after 22 days of decline.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Acre, Amapá, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Nine states and the Federal District had a drop in the moving average, while 15 had stability. Only Rio Grande do Norte and Piauí show acceleration.

The Midwest and Northeast regions decreased by -29% and -18% respectively. The others remained stable: North (-10%), Southeast (-1%) and South (0%).

Today, 125,053 new cases have been registered and, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,227,589 positive diagnoses of the disease have been made.

In a statement, the State Department of Health of Pernambuco stated that the e-SUS Notifica, platform of the Ministry of Health that registers mild cases, “continues to present inconsistencies, which has been making registration difficult. The problem has occurred since the system went through update on 09/08”.

The government of Paraíba said that today’s data “refers to data accumulated in the last seven days of mild cases of e-SUS Notifica, added to serious data from the last 24hrs of Sivep Influenza”.

The secretariat of Rio de Janeiro also pointed out the change in the federal tool as the cause of the increase in cases and deaths this Saturday, an accumulation between yesterday and today. “Thus, in the last update of the panel, 92,614 cases of the disease that happened since the first months of the pandemic and that were previously not seen were computed”, says the folder.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-6%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (1%)

São Paulo: stable (-14%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-13%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (20%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-31%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-30%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-12%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-4%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that there were 935 new deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths caused by the disease across the country reached 590,508 since the beginning of the pandemic.

By the numbers in the folder, there were 150,106 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil – the highest number ever recorded by the ministry. As of March 2020, there are already 21,230,325 infected in total.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,280,294 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 359,523 being followed up.

Virologist says there is an understanding between Prevent Senior and the government

In a live broadcast last April about hydroxychloroquine shared by (non-party) President Jair Bolsonaro, virologist Paolo Zanotto, suspected of being part of the “parallel cabinet”, said there was “a very interesting understanding” between the Prevent Senior and the Brazilian federal government. Pedro Batista Junior, executive director of the health operator, also participated in the broadcast.

Last Thursday, Globonews revealed a dossier submitted by a group of 15 doctors who report having worked at Prevent Senior and say the operator concealed deaths of patients who participated — without knowledge — in a study to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin versus covid-19.

According to the dossier, the spread of chloroquine and other drugs is the result of an agreement between the health plan and the federal government. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the president advocates early treatment, without proven efficacy against the disease.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.