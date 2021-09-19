Brazil exceeds 590 thousand deaths per covid-19







Burial of a covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in São Paulo (SP) 03/23/2021 REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli Photo: Reuters

The daily moving average of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in Brazil was at 565 this Saturday (18). The value considers the fluctuations of death records for the last seven days and eliminates distortions between a high midweek and low weekend number.

According to the consortium of press vehicles, formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL were registered in the last 24 hours 125,053 new cases and 803 deaths second survey in conjunction with the state health departments. 590,547 Brazilians killed by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The considerable increase in the number of new infections this Saturday is due, in large part, to the data dammed in several states.

The balance of the Ministry of Health, in turn, points to 150,106 new cases and 935 more deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,230,325 people infected and 590,508 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.

Partnership

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. In an unprecedented way, the initiative was a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic and has been maintained even after the maintenance of government records.