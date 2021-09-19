Brazil registers more than 800 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; adjustment in system that counts cases generates discrepant record | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (18) 803 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 590,547 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 565 –above the 500 mark for the fifth day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -7% and points out a trend of stability for the fourth day, after 22 consecutive days of falling.

The total number of deaths recorded in 24 hours was impacted by accumulated data from the day before in Rio de Janeiro, who did not close his report on Friday (17) until 8 pm; there were 371 victims included only in the state on the last day. The number of cases registered in 24 hours, above 125,000, was the highest in the pandemic, but it was due to an adjustment in the system that gathers this data —which did not affect the count of deaths from the disease (understand below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (12): 473

Monday (13): 467

Tuesday (14): 520

Wednesday (15): 597

Thursday (16): 582

Friday (17): 546

Saturday (18): 565

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Only two states show an upward trend in deaths: Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Norte.

Acre, Amapá, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe they did not record deaths in their last day bulletins.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,227,589 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 125,053 of those confirmed on the last day —the largest record of cases within 24 hours of the pandemic. The moving average in the last 7 days was 34,127 diagnoses per day, which results in a variation of +67% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, starting to indicate a trend of high.

The average of cases had been in sequence of fall for 18 days, but changed in the last two days to a strong increase after the state of Rio de Janeiro included this Saturday more than 105 thousand new cases in your newsletter. This occurred, according to the state secretariat, due to an adjustment in the system that concentrates the data (E-SUS). Of the total, 92,614 cases of the disease occurred since the first months of the pandemic and until then were not seen.

In addition, the state of São Paulo alone included more than 45,000 new diagnoses in two days (Thursday and Friday). The state secretariat informed that this number was almost entirely related to cases that occurred from the beginning of the pandemic until July this year, which started to count after an adjustment in the system that centralizes the data (E-SUS). This error did not harm the death count., which takes place through another system (Sivep).

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 590,547

590,547 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 803

803 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 565 (14-day variation: -7%)

565 (14-day variation: -7%) Total confirmed cases: 21,227,589

21,227,589 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 125,053

125,053 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 34,127 (variation in 14 days: +67%)

On the rise (2 states): MG and RN

MG and RN In stability (15 states): PR, RS, SC, ES, RJ, SP, AC, AP, PA, RR, TO, BA, PB, PE and PI

PR, RS, SC, ES, RJ, SP, AC, AP, PA, RR, TO, BA, PB, PE and PI Falling (9 states and the DF): DF, GO, MS, MT, AM, RO, AL, CE, MA and SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month