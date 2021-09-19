Brazil thrash Panama and go undefeated to the last 16 of the Futsal World Cup | futsal world cup

After beating Vietnam and the Czech Republic, Brazil won its third victory in the World futsal in Lithuania. This Sunday, in Klaipeda, the Brazilian team wasted many goals, but beat Panama 5-1, advancing undefeated to the round of 16.

Highlights: Brazil 5 x 1 Panama for the Futsal World Cup

Despite the score with a rout, it was the game in which Brazil had the most difficulties in this World Cup. Panama did not scare, but the Brazilians only took off at the end of the game, with two goals in the final 20 seconds. Rocha, Gadeia, Leozinho, Arthur and Pito scored the Brazilian goals, and Maquensi scored for the Panamanians.

With 100% success, Brazil confirmed its favoritism and closed Group D at the World Cup in first position. The Brazilian team is now leaving Klaipeda and heading to Kaunas for the round of 16 game, on Thursday, at 11:30 am (GMT). The opponent for the next phase, however, will only be defined at the end of the group stage, this Monday. The tendency is for Brazil to face Japan, Paraguay or Serbia, but Guatemala and the United States can also be a barrier on the path towards the title.

Despite already having a place in the round of 16 assured and even having the leadership well underway, Brazil did not spare its holders. Coach Marquinhos Xavier selected Dyego, Ferrão, Gadeia, Rodrigo and goalkeeper Gitta to give the group a better rhythm, already looking to the round of 16.

The game started off lukewarm, with Brazil dominating the actions, but wasting many scoring chances. In Gadeia’s placed kick, in the triangulation for Ferrão, in Rodrigo’s long-range kick, in the anchored ball for Leozinho, in Dieguinho’s heel, in Rocha’s bomb… The Panamanian goalkeeper Peñaloza was very demanding.

Panama was trying to close down and look for a counterattack, but it was Brazil who found the goal in a counterattack. At 15 minutes into the game, Rocha disarmed the Panamanian attack, passed it to Lino and received it back to open the scoreboard with a cross kick from the left. It didn’t take long for Brazil to expand the score. On minute 18, Gadeia fitted a nozzle to score the second Brazilian goal. Panama still scared at the end of the first half on a counterattack, but Guitta avoided what would have been a goal by Ortiz.

The script for the second half was very similar. Brazil again wasted many scoring chances. Ferrão came face to face with the Panamanian goalkeeper and sent him out. Even goalkeeper Guitta tried, but the third Brazilian goal came from Leozinho’s feet. The young player threatened with his left hand almost at the end line, took the ball to his right leg and scored the goal in a cavadinha in the 9th minute.