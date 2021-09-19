Bruno De Luca takes unexpected action with his own maid’s daughter

the actor and presenter Bruno de Luca left fans thrilled by revealing a surprise he did for Sophie, daughter of one of the employees of her house in Rio de Janeiro.

He got her a scholarship at a bilingual school and made a point of filming the girl’s mother’s reaction when she learned of the news while she was at home.

Bruno started playing a joke: “There are few vacancies to give scholarships and such, and then they said they will call me. They said they wanted a lot, but it’s very difficult to get a 100% scholarship…”.

Then he gave the full news: “But I got 100% [bolsa integral]. Sophie goes to school to speak English”. To top it off, he even contributed to the girl’s uniform.

“Sophie goes to Canadian school”, wrote in the title of the video, which was highly praised by fans. Remember that Bruno himself wants to start a family.

fiance of Sthéfany Vidal, the presenter revealed to Gshow that he plans to get married and be a father soon:

“I’m 40 next year and I think it’s a good age. We talked about children and even possible names!”.

The couple even enjoyed a romantic trip recently. On social networks, he shared a photo with his loved one and, in the caption, he made a revelation:

“I always saw couples traveling and wondered how boring it must be. I thought I was great, single, stress free… I was completely wrong! I was always stressed out trying to find my better half! (laughs) and look at her there! Best travel companion! Love you my love!”.

In a recent interview with the newspaper Extra, Bruno talked about his beginnings in television, when he participated in Malhação between 1995 and 1999, from the age of 12 to 17 years old. The actor also revealed to the publication that it was in the teen soap that he gave his first in the mouth, including with another actress who had not done the same:

“I was very naughty. Since I was little, I already had a girlfriend in high school, everything was romance. At the time of ‘Malhação’, as I wasn’t old enough to date, I was everyone’s cupid. Afterwards, I asked them to put on a scene for me to kiss and it was with Ludmila Dayer, who is my friend to this day. It was our first kiss on the mouth, in life and in the soap opera”.

Despite this being his most memorable role, Bruno has worked in soap operas before that and confessed that he suffered discrimination and bullying for being fatter:

“In my first soap opera, Fera Ferida [1993], the character was already chubby, and I started to get fatter at that time. I lost it when the director said to me: ‘The more you put on weight, the better’. I used that as an excuse. In ‘Malhação’, when I turned 15, I asked the author if I could lose weight, and she said yes. I suffered fat phobia and bullying, I heard people cursing me”.

Speaking of these stereotypes and more delicate issues, the artist recalled the first season of Malhação and celebrated the evolution of respect for differences in television attractions:

“We made jokes and said things that nowadays are totally abhorrent. I think it’s cool as an anthropological study. The Mocotó [personagem de André Marques] he used to say, for example: ‘This is a fruit thing’. You’re welcome! Nobody says that anymore. There’s a scene where I was expelled from school because I lifted the teacher’s skirt. My character says: ‘But who told her to wear a short skirt to tease me?’ Fabinho was a male chauvinist in training. It’s amazing to analyze how we’ve changed positively.”

