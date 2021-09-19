Bruno Henrique back and David Luiz not being 100%; check out Flamengo’s probable lineup

Rubro-Negro faces Grêmio for the second time this week this Sunday (19), at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

This Sunday (19), the Flamengo faces Grêmio at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. It is the second time that both will face each other this week, after playing the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in which Rubro-Negro confirmed their classification with a 2-0 victory.

In Brasileirão, the team from Rio is in third place, with 34 points, eight behind the leader Atlético-MG. However, the team has two games less in relation to Rooster, being able to stay at a distance of only two points if they win both. Tricolor, in turn, is the second team in the relegation zone, and comes from a 2-0 victory over Ceará.

In the middle of the week, coach Renato Gaúcho had the return of Gabigol, Renê and Rodrigo Caio, who did not take the field in the victory over Palmeiras. The other embezzlers continue to be De Arrascaeta, Diego and Filipe Luís, who are preparing to take the field in the match against Barcelona, ​​for the Libertadores.

Bruno Henrique, in turn, trained normally with his teammates in the activity this Friday (17), and is related to tomorrow’s match. Another one who is in the final stages of physical preparation is David Luiz, who hasn’t played since May, and hasn’t done pre-season, as he no longer had a link with Arsenal.

Gabigol would be embezzled by suspension, due to the episode in which he called Brazilian football “floodplain”, but the STJD granted a suspensive effect. Check out Flamengo’s probable lineup: Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabigol.