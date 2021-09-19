Businesswoman took 28 years to be diagnosed with atopic dermatitis

When she was younger, Mariana was afraid that people would think she had something contagious and feel disgusted or repulsed by her. For this reason, it did not count or show injuries to people outside the family. She didn’t even talk to her best friends, for fear they would drift away.

It was complicated, I couldn’t explain what I had.

The alternative to avoid comments was to wear long-sleeved clothes, however, it did not always work and this affected her self-esteem.

“I felt ugly and didn’t want to go out. I lost count of how many times I put on an outfit to hide the injuries and it didn’t please me. Then I wore another and another and I didn’t like it either, until I gave up and stayed at home.”

In the heat, she wore a bikini when she went to the pool, but she always applied sunscreen to try to disguise the dark spots that remained after her injuries. “I did this to try to even out the skin, but the cream made the skin more irritated and made the situation worse.”

Another difficulty encountered by the businesswoman was dealing with hunches. In addition to the wrong diagnoses she received from pediatricians and dermatologists, Mariana lost count of how many times she was “diagnosed” in the queues of markets and banks by a lot of people who claimed to “understand medicine”.

The hunches ranged from ringworm, scabies, burning, psoriasis, leprosy, lupus and even included suggestions for treatment. “Once, I was told to circle the lesion with a blue pen, as this would prevent the wound from spreading to other parts of the body. Desperate, I did! But it obviously didn’t work.”

Seeing her granddaughter scratching herself nonstop, Mariana’s grandmother said that she had impinge (a superficial infection on the skin, caused by fungi), spent some tea on her skin and took her to a healer. “Older people had the belief that some diseases were cured with benzine. My grandmother tried the tactic to get me to stop scratching myself, but it didn’t work either.”