By delaying the meeting in Mendonça, the Senate converts the anomaly into scandal – 09/19/2021

Committed to submitting institutions to his convenience, Bolsonaro turned the process of choosing the Supreme Court’s ministers into an anomaly. By delaying the analysis of the nomination of former Federal Attorney General André Mendonça for the vacancy of retired minister Marco Aurélio Mello, the Senate converts the abnormality into scandal.

President of the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, Davi Alcolumbre has been delaying the scheduling of the meeting in Mendonça for two months. In the spotlight, the delay was attributed to an alleged reaction against Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Supreme Court and two of its members: ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso. In the dark, less noble motives are mentioned.

Allied with Planalto, Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) distanced himself from the government after he lost the post of informal agent of the apportionment of pieces of the Union Budget that the senators allocate to their electoral bases. He moved away a little further after losing to Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) the dispute for the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

Alcolumbre’s detachment was consolidated because, instead of the “terribly evangelical” Mendonça, he prefers to accommodate the Republic Attorney General Augusto Aras, the pet name of politicians who are terribly averse to Lava Jato, in Marco Aurélio’s armchair. In this context, trickery only serves to heighten the feeling that there are evils that come for the worse.

Article 52 of the Constitution lists the exclusive powers of the Senate. Among them, “previously approve, by secret ballot, after public inquiry, the choice of magistrates” in cases established by the constitutional text itself.

In Article 101, the Constitution informs that the Federal Supreme Court is composed of 11 ministers, chosen by the President of the Republic based on three criteria: being “over 35 and under 65 years of age, notable legal knowledge and unblemished reputation.”

The sole paragraph of article 101 informs, moreover, that the appointment of the ministers of the Supreme will occur “after the approval of the choice by the absolute majority of the Federal Senate.” It means to say that the chosen president, after being endorsed by the Justice Commission, must obtain in the plenary the votes of at least 41 of the 81 senators.

Bolsonaro is sitting in the chair of president because he received the votes of 57.8 million voters in the 2018 succession. André Mendonça has many flaws. The most notorious is the subservience to the captain. But he has age, legal training and morality compatible with the intended gown. It was chosen because the Constitution gives the President of the Republic the power of choice.

Once the nomination is formalized, the senators can approve or reject it. They just cannot keep what is indicated in the freezer. Unable to raise his own stature, Alcolumbe lowers the Senate’s ceiling. Submitting to the whims of the president of the Committee on Constitution and Justice, his colleagues reveal that, in the Senate, it is enough to squat down to be considered a senator of great pride.

Last Wednesday, Alcolumbre was subjected to an embarrassing situation during the CCJ session. Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), one of the fiercest members of the opposition, Bolsonaro’s tormentor in Covid’s CPI, raised his voice to demand the scheduling of the meeting in Mendonça. “There is no republican motive for his conduct,” he scolded, formalizing a “matter of order.”

Alcolumbre limited himself to saying that he would analyze the matter, refraining from setting the date. Overwhelmed, Vieira joined his colleague Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) to file a writ of mandamus with the Supreme Court. The pair asks the Supreme to compel the Senate to fulfill the constitutional obligation of prosecuting a candidate for minister of the Supreme itself.

The novel crossed the boundaries of paroxysm. The Senate now finds itself in the unusual position of having to defend itself against two of its most nefarious evils, exposed in Alcolumbre’s behavior: physiology and corporatism. The worst thing is that, at the end of the depressing spectacle, the name of Mendonça must be endorsed by most senators.

There are many lawsuits and investigations that touch Bolsonaro, his family and his allies. Confirming the appointment, Mendonça will be part of the Second Panel of the Supreme Court, cemetery of the Lava Jato processes and other criminal troubles. In this class, for example, an appeal by the first-born Flávio Bolsonaro is being processed to ensure privileged jurisdiction in the case of the crack.

What Mendonça will do in the Supreme Court, only he will say. But Bolsonaro took it upon himself to exclude from the situation any trace of good omen. The president informed the devotees of the playpen that the former attorney general of the Union made two commitments with him: 1) Start with a prayer every first session of the week at the Supreme Court; 2) “Have lunch once a week with me.”

After putting on Kassio Nunes Marques, a gown chosen for the armchair of former dean Celso de Mello less because of the curriculum than because of the doses of “tubaína” he shared with the captain at Alvorada, Bolsonaro wants to have a gown like a “made dish” “. Someone who chews at Alvorada’s table the decisions he will take in the Supreme Court judgments.

In other words, the president promoted Presbyterian Pastor Mendonça from the status of “terribly evangelical” to the post of terribly vassal. It is as if Bolsonaro demanded from the chosen one something that is not foreseen in the Constitution: fidelity.

In the selection of Nunes Marques, the assumption that the nominee had services to provide to the president in the Supreme Court prevailed. And Bolsonaro has nothing to complain about. In choosing Mendonça, the substitute’s loyalty was previously gauged by services already rendered to the president. Mendonça did his best to show previous usefulness.

Other presidents have donned the gown on direct aides. But none were as flashy as Bolsonaro. Like Mendonça, Gilmar Mendes and Dias Toffoli also occupied the position of attorney general of the Union when they were nominated for the Supreme Court, respectively, by FHC and Lula. When he was chosen by Michel Temer, Alexandre de Moraes was Minister of Justice.

Patrons always expect some kind of after-the-fact loyalty. Bolsonaro demanded a prior demonstration of loyalty. During the phase in which he measured forces with Augusto Aras, Mendonça had a stint at the Ministry of Justice. There, he trivialized the use of the deceased National Security Law in prosecutions against alleged offenders of presidential honor.

Mendonça used the tool of the dictatorship, for example, for a sociologist and a businessman from Tocantins who expressed themselves through two billboards. In one, Bolsonaro was compared to a “chewed pequi”. In another, he was called a liar.

Under Mendonça, the Ministry of Justice also carried out a secret operation to eavesdrop on a group of 579 federal and state security officials identified as members of the “anti-fascism movement”, all critical of the Bolsonaro government. A dossier was made with the names and, in some cases, photographs and social network addresses of the monitored characters.

Once approved by the Senate, the appointment of a minister of the Supreme is no guarantee of fidelity. Ministers such as Joaquim Barbosa, Ayres Britto and Cezar Peluso, appointed by Lula, were draconian with PT in the judgment of the monthly allowance. They helped to send the PT leadership and its funders to the Papuda prison. Indicated by Dilma Rosseff, Edson Fachin and Luis Roberto Barroso acted as executioners of those in trouble in petrolão.

Unlike Nunes Marques, Mendonça can even surprise. But you will have to make an enormous effort. At the moment, he pilgrims through the Senate as a terribly vassal lawyer to Bolsonaro, a president with many interests to defend in the Supreme Court.