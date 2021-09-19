BYD launches new electric trucks that can arrive in Brazil

Electrification is gaining ground in several segments and one of them is that of commercial vehicles, with trucks of different sizes using electric motors and lithium or lithium iron phosphate batteries, as in the case of the Chinese company BYD.

Present in Brazil with the production of electric bus chassis, BYD launches in the US two models of electric trucks that may well reach the national market, imported or produced locally.

In Long Beach, California, BYD – which already has a good presence in the US – introduced the new Gen3 8TT and Gen3 6F trucks to American hauliers. Although the presentation is in the USA, the products shown do not have that country’s style.

This is because they were created by Wolfgang Josef Egger, former chief designer of Audi, who applied a more European style, intimately present in the national market through the various brands coming from Europe.

Far more sophisticated than those trucks already known by BYD, whose dated design is clearly seen, the new Gen3 arrives to serve the medium and semi-heavy segments.

Without a physical key, BYD Gen3s are far more advanced, having electronic parking brakes and other driver assistance systems. They have a combined charging system and have a 250 horsepower electric motor.

The autonomy is up to 322 km and the Gen3 6F is aimed at garbage collection and regional work of transport and cargo distribution. The BYD 8TT, on the other hand, is a semi-heavy truck with a fifth wheel for regional cargo transport, which needs vehicles for short distances.

The latter even has a sleeping cabin and its proposal is very reminiscent of diesel trucks like the Scania P340, for example. With a clean look, the new BYD trucks feature dual LED headlights, with the 8TT also having a distinctive finish.

With no overhead grille, the new BYD Gen3s feature a different cabin, with the 6F having a look with sharp creases on the doors and good glazed area (the obstacle detector camera is clearly visible on the windshield).

Simple, it can serve in a lighter model, an interesting competitor to the Brazilian VW e-Delivery, for example. Here, BYD offers the eT7 and eT8 models, inspired by trucks from other brands.

As already mentioned, the Gen3 8TT is a load carrier in trailer and its sleeper cabin can end up in a model for 37 tons, thus competing (in the US) with the Tesla Semi and Nikola Tre (Iveco). It will just need more autonomy.

Here, the electric truck market is still in its infancy, but local production initiatives such as Volkswagen and FNM (National Mobility Factory) show that there is an alternative route for zero-emission cargo traffic in Brazil. Will we have BYD’s Gen3? Only the “very discreet” Chinese to say…