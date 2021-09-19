Caldeirão com Mion made Globo’s average grow 80%

Marcos Mion continues to guarantee excellent results for the TV Globo ahead of Cauldron. According to previous data from Ibope, this Saturday’s (18th) edition resulted in an 80% growth for the station in the dispute for audience in São Paulo.

When the program started, Globo was with 9.8 points after the screening of the film A Place Called Notting Hill in the Saturday Session. In its final moments, Caldeirão was with 17.1 points, which represents a gain of one million and 560 thousand viewers in less than two hours, according to the profile @RickSouza.

There were 13 points of average, ensuring the isolated leadership. Record TV scored 5 points, taking second place and Band reached third place with a 4 average. SBT got 3 points and occupied the fourth place.

The edition in question featured journalists Tadeu Schmidt and Renata Ceribelli, at Fantástico, in the painting Sobe o Som. The musical dispute of Tem or Não Tem received Rafael Infante and Isis Valverde.

The numbers quoted refer to the measurement of the Kantar Ibope Media. In São Paulo, each point is equivalent to 76,577 households and 205,377 people watching TV. You data are prior, therefore, they are subject to change when consolidated.