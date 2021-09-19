Camila Queiroz cries with music by Padre Fábio de Melo and spoils ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ | High hours

Camila Queiroz was one of the guests at Altas Horas this Saturday, 18/9. The actress, who will return with her Angel in Secret Truths 2 , talked about how the character written by Walcyr Executioner was and is remarkable in his life. While the 11 pm telenovela does not premiere, Camila takes the opportunity to kill the nostalgia for the first episode available on Globoplay:

“It’s been my first opportunity to see the full season. I’ve been trying to watch with a lot of empathy because it’s normal that we cover ourselves, judge ourselves, but it was my first job, I was discovering all that, learning a lot.”

“There have been curious situations where I was recording Verdades 2 and broadcasting the call on Verdades 1 TV, and I was playing Angel again, ready to record a very difficult scene, and broadcasting a call about a difficult week, I turned to TV and spoke : ‘my daughter, you don’t know what awaits you in this second season’. It went from Angel to Angel.”

The São Paulo native from Ribeirão Preto also told how she manages to deal with the strong accent of the city where she was born:

“My luck is that Angel was a character from the interior of São Paulo, so I was able to use my accent. Then came Malfada that I had to strengthen. Next, I took a character from Rio and there it was a challenge. I had to make a phono and I made a mistake at the beginning because I wanted to get it right right away.”

“When we want to get it right, we make a mistake. We have to let things flow. It didn’t look good, but I adjusted it throughout the soap opera. I don’t know where it switches on and off, but when I get on set it comes.”

A defining moment in Camila Queiroz’s life was the death of her father, Sérgio, four years ago. To Serginho Grosman, she told that the sad episode led her to question her belief: “I had a moment when I lost my faith when I lost my father. I was half blind, lost. I always knew that something had broken inside of me, little by little I found myself again. I’ve already changed my religion along the way. I’m completely open to knowing religions, I’m open-hearted.”

The actress also recalled the prejudice she faced in adolescence because of her height, which was out of the standards of the time.

“I suffered a lot of prejudice for being tall. When I was growing up, that beautiful woman had to be hot and I fit zero into that pattern, so it was bad for me. I liked to play volleyball and they started to exclude me because I was too tall and thin, the class pole.”

“Incredibly, this is something that reverberates on my social networks. Sometimes I post a photo and say I’m very thin, but I’ve always been that way. At the same time, girls who have the same biotype I thank me because I’m representing them.”

Finally, Camila released a little spoiler of Secret Truths 2: “We end the story already with a transformation in her life (her character Angel) and, now, we see the continuation of this transformation. I always wondered where Walcyr is taking Angel.”