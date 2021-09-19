CAOA Chery for PwD: Check out eligible cars in September 2021

It is well known that the sale to people with disabilities who enjoy the IPI exemption underwent changes under Law No. 14.183/2021. One of these changes is the increase of the maximum value from R$ 70 thousand to R$ 140 thousand, making it possible for some of the models that stopped being sold in March due to MP 1034 to be eligible again.

And one of the brands that were affected by the measure is Chery, a Chinese that is increasingly consolidated in the Brazilian market with models produced here and gradually increasing sales numbers. It wasn’t immediately, but later released the list of models that would be available, being the same for the month of September.

Check out all cars, versions, items and prices:

Tiggo 2 Look 1.5 AT

General public price: BRL 85,790;

PwD Price: BRL 77,288.29;

Motorization: 1.5 16V – 115/110 horsepower and 14.9/13.8 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: four-speed automatic;

Trunk: 420 liters;

Main series items: electronic air conditioning, power steering, electric windows on all four doors, electric locks, seats covered in fabric and leather, on-board computer, AM/FM radio, door handles and mirrors in the color of the car, steering wheel with height adjustment, taillights in LED, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual front airbag, ABS brakes, four-wheel disc brake, ISOFIX, LED DRL, leather steering wheel, front armrest with storage compartment, multifunction steering wheel, autopilot, rear camera, rear parking sensor, among other items.

Tiggo 2 Act 1.5 AT

General public price: BRL 92,190;

PwD Price: BRL 83,054.05;

Motorization: 1.5 16V – 115/110 horsepower and 14.9/13.8 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: four-speed automatic;

Trunk: 420 liters;

Main series items: Look version + wheels with different finish, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, electric sunroof, among other items.

Tiggo 3x Plus 1.0 Turbo CVT

General public price: BRL 100,990;

PwD Price: BRL 84,807.17;

Motorization: 1.0 12V turboflex – 102/98 horsepower and 17.1/16.8 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: automatic CVT with nine simulated gears;

Trunk: 420 liters;

Main series items: electronic air conditioning, power steering, four-door power windows, power locks, seats upholstered in fabric and leather, on-board computer, 9-inch touchscreen multimedia center with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, car-colored door handles and mirrors, steering wheel multifunctional with height adjustment, autopilot, switch knife, DRL and LED taillights, headlights with projector, 16-inch alloy wheels, double front airbag, ABS brakes, four-wheel disc brake, ISOFIX, controls traction and stability, ramp start assistant, among other items.

Tiggo 3x Pro 1.0 Turbo CVT

General public price: BRL 105,990;

PwD Price: BRL 93,448.60;

Motorization: 1.0 12V turboflex – 102/98 horsepower and 17.1/16.8 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: automatic CVT with nine simulated gears;

Trunk: 420 liters;

Main series items: Plus version + exclusive wheels, twilight sensor, face-to-face key with push-button start, electrically folding mirrors, LED headlights, digital panel with 7-inch screen, reversing camera, among other items.

Arrizo 6 GSX 1.5 Turbo CVT

General public price: R$ 117,990;

PwD Price: R$ 102,045.41;

Motorization: 1.5 16V turboflex – 150/147 horsepower and 19.4 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: automatic CVT with nine simulated gears;

Trunk: 570 liters;

Main series items: automatic digital air conditioning with air outlet for rear occupants, electric steering, electric locks, external mirrors with electric adjustment and folding, face-to-face key with push-button start, autopilot, multifunctional steering wheel, LED headlights and flashlights, fog light rear, LED DRL, electric sunroof, parking sensor, 360° camera, nine-inch touchscreen multimedia center with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, leather seats , fatigue sensor, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, electronic parking brake, six airbags (front, side and curtain), ISOFIX, among other items.

Tiggo 5x TXS 1.5 Turbo

General public price: BRL 128,890.00;

PwD Price: BRL 116,975.46;

Motorization: 1.5 16V turboflex – 150/147 horsepower and 21.4 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: automatic dual clutch with six gears;

Trunk: 340 liters;

Main series items: electronic air conditioning with air outlet for rear occupants, electric steering, power windows on four doors with anti-crush function, electric locks, electric mirrors with electric heating and folding, leather seats with electric adjustment for the driver, present key with departure by button, LED taillights, headlights with automatic switch on and electric height adjustment, panoramic sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen multimedia center with cell phone mirroring via Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, air conditioning controls, 360º camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, ABS brakes, ISOFIX, electronic traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, electronic parking brake, ISOFIX system, anti-theft alarm, among other items.

Tiggo 7 TXS 1.5 Turbo

General public price: R$139,990;

PwD Price: BRL 124,326.69;

Motorization: 1.5 16V turboflex – 150/147 horsepower and 21.4 kgfm of torque (Ethanol/Gasoline);

Exchange: automatic dual clutch with six gears;

Trunk: 340 liters;

Main series items: electronic air conditioning with air outlet for rear occupants, electric steering, power windows on four doors with anti-crush function, electric locks, electric mirrors with electric heating and folding, leather seats with electric adjustment for the driver, present key with departure by button, LED taillights, headlights with automatic switch on and electric height adjustment, panoramic sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen multimedia center with cell phone mirroring via Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, air conditioning controls, 360º camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, ABS brakes, ISOFIX, electronic traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, electronic parking brake, ISOFIX system, anti-theft alarm, among other items.

