Carille evaluates Santos’ tie against Ceará and praises tactical scheme: “Good answer”

Coach Fábio Carille approved with reservations the performance of Santos in the 0-0 draw with Ceará this Saturday, at Castelão, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the new tactical scheme with three defenders, Peixe defended well. In attack, however, the team did not work. And Marinho lost a penalty in the first half.

“Since when we got here, we started to detect the possibility of a good response with three defenders. At four and a half years old, it’s my first experience. It’s not my preference, but I believe that due to their characteristic, the team can correspond well like this. Team has already responded well. and now we have a clean week to actually work. It was very little time for training. We gave an answer, a face that we can play like this and the results will come,” said Carille, before commenting on the bad turf.

“It’s not in the best condition. We wanted to put the ball on the ground and it got in the way, at other times we made the wrong decisions. And we’ll correct it from Tuesday’s practice,” he added.

The Santos commander also spoke about Marinho’s error in the maximum penalty.

“It’s part of it, we put in strength to continue playing. We’ll take that weight off sooner with a victory as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Santos will return to the field to face Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi, on the 26th. Peixe has not won for nine games and is the 13th in the Brasileirão, with the possibility of being overtaken by São Paulo and América-MG during the round.

