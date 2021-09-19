Carille explains three defenders and Pirani out at Santos: “Ceará has grown” – 18/09/2021

Coach Fábio Carille explained the reason for going to the field with three defenders tonight (18), in the 0-0 draw with Ceará, at Castelão, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Although it was his first experience in his career, he understands that the team will behave better due to Santos’ characteristics. He even saw good results tonight.

“Since when we got here, we started to detect about the possibility of a response with three defenders. At four and a half years, it’s my first experience. It’s not my preference, but I believe that by characteristic team can match well this way. Team has already responded well. and now we have a clean week to actually work. It was very little time for training. We gave an answer, a face that we can play like this and the results will come,” he said.

Carille also explained the reason for not having placed Gabriel Pirani in midfield throughout the match. The young man has been frequently triggered by him, but this time he saw Ceará grow and was afraid of the aerial ball.

“I changed the system and thought of putting him in the place of Camacho or Jean Mota, but Ceará grew during the game and I was worried about the aerial ball. That’s why he didn’t start or enter”, he explains.

With the result, Santos is in 13th place in the Brazilian Nationals table, with 24 points. Flirting with the relegation zone, just three points behind América-MG, with 21. The next appointment will be on Sunday (26), against Juventude, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.