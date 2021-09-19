Carlinhos Maia gets annoyed at being quoted in A Fazenda and detonates Solange Gomes

Carlinhos Maia used his Instagram profile, this Friday (17), to criticize the Solange Gomes, which promoted a shack with Rich Melquiades in The Farm 2021. The comedian detonated the girl, after being quoted, and called her “crazy”.

“What did you think of Solange saying Rico is leaning on you?“, asked a follower in a round of questions and answers on Instagram Stories. “She said that? How crazy”, reacted the influencer.

Then Carlinhos Maia vented about the bullshit that happened on the Record program: “I don’t participate in Big Brother or A Fazenda, but my name is the one that happens the most. Ô sweet name! I like Rico, he thinks that, all that authenticity”.

“Move whoever wants to! Who doesn’t want it, doesn’t move! They are there to be judged. If they entered, that was it”, added the famous.

Carlinhos then highlighted: “She called him ‘ugly’, he called her ‘old crook.’ All right, offended, offended, and that’s life. People get into these things knowing that this is what the public wants to see, the shack they want, so they’re giving it”.

“If there wasn’t a shack, they were calling it a plant. If there’s a shack, they want to take it out. So, make up your mind!”, he declared, who also said that he hopes for the best to win. “I don’t think he [Melquiades] propped up on me. I give the opportunity, show the world, you like it. If it’s there, it’s because it continued, it shone”, he vented.

During the night, while venting about her achievements, saying they were all on her own merits and not friendships, Solange made a revelation about a football team.

He said he could use a team in his favor to win votes, but he made it clear that he won’t: “I’m not going to be using football team power to my advantage because I could.”

She did not mention names, but Gui Araújo reassured her, saying: “But if you want, you can”. And she countered: “But I don’t want to do this.” “Okay, but you can’t judge who does it, Sol”, he countered.

“Even because the football team won’t waste time voting, right? They have more to do with their lives”, needled Victor Pecoraro.

On the same day, the former Gugu bath said that the influencer was disrespectful even to the presenter Adriane Galisteu when she was called an “old crone”. “Adria is my age”, he pointed out. Solange is 47 years old and Galisteus 48.

Dayane Mello agreed with the brunette and offered solidarity. “It was very ugly, rotten what he did. I would never want to be treated that way by a person”, said the former participant of Gran Fratello Vip, Italy.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub also said that she only found out who Rico was because of his friendship with Carlinhos Maia. Minutes earlier, she had also suggested that the rival would be “anchored” in the comedian. “Carlinhos Maia’s prop, who wants to be Carlinhos and will be difficult to be. I never heard of him”, he needled.

Congratulations Twitter! You are making me agree with Carlinhos Maia! What hate!!! #A Farm13

pic.twitter.com/FyCcoELf7d — Gossip 🍷🏚🍪 (@WandaFofoquera) September 17, 2021