Carol Castro talks about living Luma de Oliveira in movie theaters: ‘Delicate’

Carol Castro interpret Luma De Oliveira (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Actress Carol Castro is about to face another challenge in her professional career. Famosa will star in Brazilian actress and business Luma de Oliveira in the movie eike – all or nothing, still no release date in theaters. She claims this is her 16th role on the big screen.

The long story is about the life of the businessman, who came to be the seventh richest man in the world. Upon accepting the invitation to play Luma, the carioca questioned what would be the approach to the film, since her concern that both sides, both the husband and the wife, would be shown.

“One of my first concerns was: but you’re going to tell everything, aren’t you? It has to be a real film, with both sides! It was very challenging to accept this character, and so it’s been giving life to a person who is always very delicate. . I accepted the invitation with great respect. Besides, I know that everything will be portrayed in a playful and almost theatrical way”, said Carol in a live with the VAM Magazine.

Filming continues at full steam, which based on the biography written by the journalist Malu Gaspar, launched in 2014, and have Nelson Freitas living the title character.

Check out the image of Carol Castro wearing a collar with the name Eike, in which Luma disdained herself while parading in front of Tradio’s drummers, in the 1998 carnival.