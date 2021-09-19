Cascavel registers eight more deaths as a result of Covid-19 | Rattlesnake

The Health Department of Cascavel confirmed this Saturday (18) eight more deaths caused by Covid-19 in the city.

With this, the disease has already claimed 1,018 fatal victims in Cascavel:

Death 1011: male, 57 years old, died on 09/16/2021 at the Toledo Public Hospital, with chronic cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus as comorbidity;

Death 1012: female, 83 years old, deceased on 09/17/2021, in a long-stay institution, with chronic lung disease as comorbidity;

Death 1013: male, 51 years old, on 17/09/2021, in Public Hospital of Nova Aurora, with chronic liver disease as comorbidity;

Death 1014: male, 75 years old, on 17/09/2021, in Public Hospital of Cascavel, with chronic hypertensive disease and diabetes mellitus as comorbidity;

Death 1015: male, 40 years old, on 09/17/2021, in a Public Hospital in Nova Aurora, without comorbidity;

Death 1016: male, 89 years old, on 09/17/2021, in a Private Hospital in Cascavel, with chronic cardiovascular disease and chronic neurological disease as comorbidity;

Death 1017: female, 59 years old, on 18/09/2021, in a Public Hospital in Nova Aurora, without comorbidity;

Death 1018: male, 65 years old, on 18/09/2021, in Public Hospital of Cascavel, with chronic lung disease as comorbidity.