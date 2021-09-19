Cases of ‘black urine disease’ advance and five states investigate suspicions – 18/09/2021 – Daily life

At least five Brazilian states are investigating possible cases of Haff syndrome, popularly known as “black urine disease”, due to one of the symptoms of the disease.

The problem is caused by a toxin that can be found in fish and shellfish — scientists don’t know if the substance is produced because of the way the meat is stored or if it comes from algae consumed by the animals.

Dark urine is one of the symptoms caused by a condition called rhabdomyolysis, marked by the destruction of the fibers that make up the muscles of the body.

The largest number of notifications of the problem in Brazil is from Amazonas, where a task force was created to analyze blood and serum samples from patients suspected of having the disease. The rivers that bathe the municipalities in which there are cases and their possibly contaminated fish are also being observed, in addition to the fruits that serve as food for the animals. Analyzes have not yet been completed.

In total, there are 61 suspected cases of rhabdomyolysis in ten municipalities in the state. Until August 22, there were 44 notifications, mainly from Itacoatiara, 176 kilometers from Manaus.

Six hospitalization records in four cities were added to the list on 9 September. “All patients are stable. We are monitoring all cases. Anyway, we are investigating to confirm the possible causes of this outbreak”, said the technical director of the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation, Tatyana Amorim.

According to her, a representative of the Ministry of Health supports the actions.

In a statement, the folder did not confirm the information, said that rhabdomyolysis is not mandatory and explained that it can have several causes.

In Pará, six suspected cases of Haff syndrome are being investigated — one in Belém, one in Trairão and four in Santarém, according to the Health Department.

The agency did not report the health status of patients, only that it sent urine and blood samples from patients to a reference laboratory. The folder also issued an alert note with guidelines for the identification and notification of suspected cases by the municipalities.

“The secretariat advises the municipalities to increase attention to sanitary inspection of the places of sale and on the importance of the correct packaging of the fish”, he stated in the note.

In Ceará, until August 21, nine suspected cases of the disease had been reported — four men and five women with an average age of 51 years, according to the Health Department. Fish samples were sent for confirmation in the laboratory, but the result has not yet was released.

The folder also reported that all patients had dark urine (red to brown) as a symptom. Part of the patients had pain of sudden onset in the cervical region (neck, trapezius and back) or in the lower and upper limbs. One of them also had a fever.

Also in Bahia, after two years without records, notifications of the syndrome have reappeared since August last year, when 40 cases were confirmed, with no deaths occurring. In 2021, there are already 18 notifications —13 confirmed and five under investigation. The cases are from the cities of Salvador, Alagoinhas, Maraú, Mata de São João, Camaçari and Simões Filho.

The state Health Department clarified that the disease has no specific treatment and that the use of anti-inflammatory drugs is not indicated. The recommendation is to seek immediate care in case of darkening of the urine and development of rhabdomyolysis, which requires the patient to be quickly hydrated for 48 or 72 hours.

To avoid the disease, the folder directs the population to consume fish or crustaceans from places that offer safety and try not to eat the food in its raw form.

In Pernambuco, after the death of a patient with the disease in March, the Public Ministry opened an investigation and held a public hearing with local health authorities and representatives of the food and fishing sector, as well as members of the academic community.

According to the state Health Department, the analysis of fish samples indicated that it was not possible to state the cause of the food infection that resulted in Haff syndrome in the patient who died.

Also according to the secretariat, since then, there have been no new records of cases of the disease in the state. The folder also stated that it performs the monitoring of records, which are notified to the Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs-PE).

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) informed that all cases are being monitored by the epidemiology teams of the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories (LFDA/RS) and the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina (IFSC ).

According to the Map, the toxin was registered in several biomes (rivers, lakes, seas) and species. Therefore, so far, it is not possible to determine the environments and animals involved. The folder stated that the laboratory teams are carrying out an extensive survey of samples in search of suspicious molecules, which may be produced by toxic microalgae.

When consulted, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) suggested that the report seek more information with the Ministry of Health.