Cases of ‘black urine disease’ advance in five states

Katna Baran

At least five Brazilian states are investigating possible cases of Haff syndrome, known as “black urine disease”, due to one of the symptoms of the disease. The problem is caused by a toxin that can be found in fish and shellfish. Dark urine is one of the symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, marked by the destruction of the fibers that make up the muscles of the body.

The largest number of notifications is on Amazon. There, a task force analyzes blood and serum samples from patients, as well as water from the rivers that bathe the municipalities where there are cases. Fish that may be contaminated and the fruits that serve as food for them are also observed. Analyzes have not yet been completed.

In total, there are 61 suspected cases of rhabdomyolysis in ten municipalities in the state. Until August 22, there were 44 notifications, mainly from Itacoatiara, 176 kilometers from Manaus. “All patients are stable. We are monitoring all cases. Anyway, we are investigating to confirm the possible causes of this outbreak”, said the technical director of the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation, Tatyana Amorim. According to her, a representative of the Ministry of Health supports the actions. In a statement, the folder did not confirm the information and said that rhabdomyolysis is not mandatory notification.

In Pará, six suspected cases of Haff syndrome are being investigated – one in Belém, one in Trairão and four in Santarém, according to the Health Department. blood to a reference laboratory. The folder also issued an alert note with guidelines for the identification and notification of suspected cases by the municipalities.

In Ceará, up to August 21, nine suspected cases had been reported – four men and five women with an average age of 51 years, according to the Health Department. Fish samples were sent for laboratory confirmation, but the result has not yet been released .

According to the paste, the patients had dark urine (red to brown). Part of the patients had pain of sudden onset in the cervical region (neck, trapezius and back) or in the lower and upper limbs. One of them also had a fever.



In Bahia, after two years without records, notifications of the syndrome have reappeared since August 2020, when 40 cases were confirmed, with no deaths occurring. In 2021, there are already 18 notifications. The state Health Department clarifies that the disease has no specific treatment and that the use of anti-inflammatory drugs is not indicated. The recommendation is to seek immediate care in case of darkening of the urine.

To avoid the disease, the folder directs the population to consume fish or crustaceans from places that offer safety and try not to eat the food in its raw form.

In Pernambuco, after the death of a patient with the disease in March, the Public Ministry opened an investigation and held a public hearing with authorities and representatives of the food and fishing sector. According to the state Health Department, the analysis of fish samples indicated that it was not possible to state the cause of the food infection that resulted in Haff syndrome in the patient who died. Also according to the folder, since then, there have been no new case records.

Sought, the Ministry of Agriculture informed that all cases are being monitored by the Ministry of Health.