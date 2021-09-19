Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls arrives as an Apple Arcade exclusive

Today there was news about the relaunch of some classics from the Castlevania series on Voxel and fans of the series can already celebrate more news.

Well, fans of the series who have iOS/tvOS and Apple Arcade devices only, since the new game Grimoire of Souls is being released as exclusive to that service. The game can be downloaded in the app, starting this Friday (17th). Apple Arcade is the apple branded gaming service, with around 200 exclusive titles and unlimited games, without advertising, for R$9.90 per month. Apple Arcade games can also be played on Macs.

Image: Konami/DisclosureSource: Konami/Disclosure

60 phases, with careful production

About Grimoire of Souls, specifically, Konami has released that the new game has about 60 stages, with an “improved progression system”, as well as updated characters and weapons. Castlevania fans will be able to enjoy the greater customization possibilities of Grimoire of Souls, with more clothes and items for each character.

Speaking of characters, five of them are available, all of them already known: Simon Belmont, from the original Castelvania, Alucard, from Symphony of the Night, Charlotte Aulin, of portrait of ruin, Maria Renard, of rondo of blood and Shanoa, from Order of Ecclesia.

But the biggest highlight, says Konami, is the production of Grimoire of Souls, “with high quality cinematography” and “much more immersive cutscenes”. The game features new songs by Michiru Yamane and drawings by Ayami Kojima, already known by fans of Castlevania for working on other titles in the series. According to Konami, there are exclusive soundtracks that can be unlocked at launch.

Watch the game trailer:

As said, Çastlevania: Grimoire of Souls is available starting this Friday for Apple Arcade subscribers on Apple-branded devices — iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.