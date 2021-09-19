Cauã Reymond shares a photo with his brother and fans get excited on the web

– Continues after the announcement –



The TV Globo actor Cauã Reymond stirred up fans on social media on the afternoon of Saturday, September 18, when he appeared in a photo with his brother. That’s because the global heartthrob shared an image on Instagram in which he appears together with his brother Pável Reymond.

Thus, Cauã Reymond in the record, black and white, appears side by side with their faces glued together and the “comparison” made the fans joke in the comments.



“That’s the real meaning of whatever,” commented one follower. “The genetically perfect smile and jaw,” wrote another. “I would close my eyes and go in any direction,” joked a third. “My God where do I find a boyfriend like that? My God, I’m afflicted by the beauties on display here”, he joked.

Thus, in the caption of the publication on the social network, the actor stated that he would be “on set” alongside Pavel. In addition, Cauã’s brother is a veterinarian and, at the age of 29, he began his studies to become an actor, along with a brother who already has a lot of prestige in Brazil.





However, it is worth remembering that Pável Reymond ended up being his brother’s official double during the recording of the soap opera, “Um Lugar ao Sol”, by Rede Globo. In the comments of Reymond’s post this afternoon, celebrities and friends commented on the post.

“My friend, you are very similar”, said Matheus Felipe. “My people, in addition to a heartthrob another heartthrob? Are you two heartthrobs now? My God, so many handsome men”, said comedian Caco Bueno.