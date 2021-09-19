Cenapop · Rato Borrachudo, games youtuber, is admitted to the ICU with covid: “I’m still fighting”

Douglas Mesquita Silva, youtuber known as rubbery rat, was hospitalized this Saturday (18/09) after being diagnosed with covid-19 and having a sudden worsening in his health.

He, who is one of the oldest youtuber in the games segment in the country, spoke about the case on his Twitter account. “I had an anxiety crisis, I’ve cried, but now I’ve accepted, I’m hospitalized in the personal ICU, my condition evolved within hours and this was the standard procedure. I have part of my lung already damaged, but I’m still struggling. Thank you friends, family and fans, of course, and be careful not to go through it,” he said.

Douglas has 4 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, 613,000 followers on Twitter and 878,000 on Instagram. He had the first symptoms of covid-19 on September 10, and when he took a test the next day, it was negative.

Another test performed on the 14th brought a positive diagnosis. He was in Rio de Janeiro with his family, and he came to São Paulo, where he lives. Yesterday, he spoke about the state of health.

“Guys, I’ve had dengue 5 times, I’ve been sick in many ways, but I’ve never experienced what I’m going through in my life, the virus is being aggressive in all ways, including the stomach, I’m still fighting, tomorrow I’ll know if I’m hospitalized (last rude photo)”, he wrote on Twitter, referring to the secretion that appeared in his blood.

“This last photo is punk, but that’s what’s been coming out of me because of the viral infection that’s been going on, because it’s a disease that progresses to the lower respiratory tract, in this case I was lucky, but it, on the other hand, detonated my stomach, is very aggressive,” he said.

Douglas was vaccinated on July 24 with the first dose of the vaccine against the disease. At the time, he showed proof of his immunization. “It’s my turn, I feel like I’ve finished a game so far, I’ve never caught Covid, I’ve always taken care of myself and getting the vaccine today was an achievement. Get the vaccine, guys, for now we’re meeting at the events”, he celebrated.