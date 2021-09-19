Check out the result of Mega-Sena 2410; prize is BRL 23.5 million

posted on 9/18/2021 7:49 PM / updated on 9/18/2021 8:44 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, last Saturday night (9/18), six lotteries: the Mega-Sena 2410 contests; 2326 of Lotofácil; 5661 of Quina; 1690 of Timemania; 2275 of the Double Seine; and 508 on the Day of Luck. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

With an estimated prize of R$ 23.5 million for whoever hits the six dozens, Mega-Sena had the following dozens drawn: 10-59-35-43-07-27.

The amount of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$8.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 66-10-13-57-30.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an estimated prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-15-02-04-08-11-25. The month of luck is February.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 33-37-21-05-28-42, in the first draw; and 16-24-46-37-40-33 in the second. The expected prize was R$522,000.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.8 million, presented the following result: 42-68-08-49-37-79-61. The team of the heart is América, from Rio Grande do Norte.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 25-12-22-11-02-06-16-20-03-13-04-23 -05-08-14.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast:

