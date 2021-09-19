Check out the series every movie buff needs to watch before the Emmy

The 2021 Emmy is scheduled for September 19th. The expectation for the series listed is due to the performance of Bridgerton and Ted Lasso.

Of course these are just two of the many standout productions. Therefore, here are separate tips from the competing series that are worth watching. After all, there is still time to follow some of them before the awards.

1 – Ted Lasso

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Ted Lasso tells the story of an American football coach who goes to England to coach an ordinary football team.

2 – Hacks

Where to watch: HBO Max

Hacks tells the story of a decaying comedian who seeks to elevate her career again.

3 – Bridgerton

Where to watch: Netflix

The series tells the story of the Bridgerton family. Inspired by a literary work of the same name, the series is one of the most popular ones today.

4 – The Crown

Where to watch: Netflix

The Crown sets out to tell the life of the English Queen, Elizabeth II. In all, there were 63 nominations, including Best Drama Series.

5 – Mare of Easttown

Where to watch: HBO Max

Mare of Easttown tells the story of a detective who has to deal with the disappearance of some girls. She still needs to get over her own son’s suicide.

6 – The Flight Attendant

Where to watch: HBO Max

The Flight Attendant recounts the life of a flight attendant who ends up sleeping with one of the passengers. The next day she finds him dead in the bed beside her, not remembering what happened.

7 – The Queen’s Gambit

Where to watch: Netflix

The Queen’s Gambit shows the life of a chess player. From his rise to sport to drug addiction.

8 – Pose

Where to watch: Star+

Pose talks about AIDS at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, and how the trans and black population suffered from it.

9 – I May Destroy You

Where to watch: HBO Max

I May Destroy You shows the days following sexual abuse. She was nominated for 9 Emmy categories, including Best Limited Series, Actress, Directing, Screenplay, Supporting Actor as well as Cast.