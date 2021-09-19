Chess legend sues Netflix for $5 million per series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Production brings wrong information about the career of Nona Gaprindashvili, a Georgian who was world champion

One of the greatest chess players in history, the Georgian Ninth Gaprindashvili did not approve of the way it was portrayed in the series ‘the Queen’s Gambit‘, gives Netflix. The chess player, who is now 80 years old, demands US$5 million (R$26 million) from the streaming service because she believes her career has been portrayed in a “grossly sexist and defamatory way”. Gaprindashvili’s main revolt is that it is said in the series that she would never have faced men in official competitions. chess, which does not correspond to reality – the Georgian played against dozens of recognized male chess players, having defeated 28 of them.

“To make matters worse, Netflix describes Gaprindashvili as Russian, despite knowing that she is Georgian and that the Georgians suffered Russian domination when they were part of the Soviet Union,” adds the champion’s defense. Netflix released an official statement on the case in which it said it has “the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her brilliant career”, but that, in its view, “this complaint is unfounded”, and promised to defend itself “energetically” in the courts.

Gaprindashvili was born in 1941 in the city of Zugdidi, in western Georgia, and began practicing chess at 13 years old. In 1977, she became the first woman to obtain the title of grandmaster in this discipline. She also won the Women’s World Championship at age 20 and successfully defended her title four times, before losing the throne in 1978 to another 17-year-old compatriot, Maia Chiburdanidze. “O Gambito da Rainha” tells the story of the fictional American character Beth Harmon, who while she shines as a player, suffers from alcoholism. The protagonist is played by actress Anya Taylor-Joy. The series was a huge success and broke records by reaching 62 million views 28 days after its release, as Netflix itself announces.